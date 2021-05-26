Cancel
MLB

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Sits in second straight game

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Grandal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. Manager Tony La Russa will park Grandal on the bench for the second game in a row while the veteran backstop is stuck in a prolonged slump at the plate. Though he's ridden a sky-high 30.2 percent walk rate to a stellar .391 on-base average, Grandal has struggled to find holes in the defense when he's been able to make contact. He's sitting on a .136 batting average for the season, and his .120 BABIP and .177 XBA would seem to suggest that he hasn't been particularly unlucky. Zack Collins will be behind the plate for the second game in a row, but he doesn't appear to have unseated Grandal for the No. 1 catching job. In fact, La Russa told James Fegan of The Athletic that he plans to have Grandal start three games in a row beginning Thursday.

