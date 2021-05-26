Severe Weather Statement issued for Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 10:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM MDT/1045 AM CDT/ FOR WEST CENTRAL THOMAS AND EASTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES At 912 AM MDT/1012 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Goodland, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Goodland, Brewster and Edson. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 16 and 35. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH