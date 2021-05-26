Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 11:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monroe; Wayne A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WAYNE AND EAST CENTRAL MONROE COUNTIES At 1131 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Ontario, or near Webster, moving east at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm, along with brief torrential downpours. Locations impacted include Webster, Ontario, Williamson, Marion, Palmyra, Sodus, Chimney Bluffs State Park, Walworth, Rose, Huron, Wolcott, Macedon, Sodus Point, Fairville, Union Hill, West Walworth, North Rose, East Williamson, Alton and Pultneyville. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.