Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 11:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monroe; Wayne A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WAYNE AND EAST CENTRAL MONROE COUNTIES At 1131 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Ontario, or near Webster, moving east at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm, along with brief torrential downpours. Locations impacted include Webster, Ontario, Williamson, Marion, Palmyra, Sodus, Chimney Bluffs State Park, Walworth, Rose, Huron, Wolcott, Macedon, Sodus Point, Fairville, Union Hill, West Walworth, North Rose, East Williamson, Alton and Pultneyville. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
City
East Williamson, NY
City
Ontario, NY
County
Wayne County, NY
City
Sodus Point, NY
City
Rose, NY
City
Macedon, NY
City
Alton, NY
City
Webster, NY
City
Wolcott, NY
City
Palmyra, NY
City
Monroe, NY
City
Wayne, NY
City
Union Hill, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Chimney Bluffs State Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Romney accepts Biden walk-back: 'I do trust the president'

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) in a Sunday interview said he accepted President Biden 's walk-back of Friday comments in which the commander-in-chief said he would only sign a bipartisan infrastructure deal Romney and other GOP senators had signed on to if a larger package backed only by Democrats also reached his desk.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NY prosecutors give Trump Org lawyers Monday deadline: report

New York prosecutors have given former President Trump 's attorneys until Monday afternoon to provide an argument as to why the Trump Organization should not face criminal charges, The Washington Post reported. Last week, it was reported that the Manhattan district attorney's office was considering bringing criminal charges against the...
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
Georgia StatePosted by
NBC News

Trump has Georgia revenge on his mind as he returns to campaign-style rallies

Former President Donald Trump is on a revenge mission in Georgia. After top Republicans refused to rig the state’s 2020 vote in his favor, he’s already inspired one primary challenge to Gov. Brian Kemp, and he’s endorsed another against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Wounded by two special election losses that cost the GOP control of the Senate, he’s also trying to coax Herschel Walker — a football legend in Georgia — to run for the seat that’s up again in 2022.