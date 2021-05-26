Severe Weather Statement issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 10:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sherman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM MDT/1115 AM CDT/ FOR EASTERN CHEYENNE...WESTERN RAWLINS AND NORTHEASTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS At 928 AM MDT/1028 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Bird City, or 19 miles north of Brewster, moving northeast at 35 mph. Another severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of Goodland. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 907 AM MDT...half dollar size hail was reported 10 miles north northwest of Brewster. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bird City, McDonald and Beardsley. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH