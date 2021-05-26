Cancel
Cheyenne County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheyenne, Rawlins, Sherman by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheyenne; Rawlins; Sherman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM MDT/1115 AM CDT/ FOR EASTERN CHEYENNE...WESTERN RAWLINS AND NORTHEASTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS At 928 AM MDT/1028 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Bird City, or 19 miles north of Brewster, moving northeast at 35 mph. Another severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of Goodland. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 907 AM MDT...half dollar size hail was reported 10 miles north northwest of Brewster. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bird City, McDonald and Beardsley. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
City
Goodland, KS
County
Sherman County, KS
City
Brewster, KS
City
Bird City, KS
County
Cheyenne County, KS
County
Rawlins County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Extreme Weather
