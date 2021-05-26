Actor Russell Brand provides ‘more objective perspective than CNN': Huckabee

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to talk about comments made by Dr. Fauci after the doctor accused her of ‘attacking science. “Oh, my goodness. You know, you look at what Dr. Falci has done throughout coronavirus, and you come around to this from the emails. We know that Dr. Fauci and Mark Zuckerberg decided they were going to embark on a PR campaign. So they cherry picked information, decided what they would put out. They didn’t want the Wuhan lab theory out there. So Mark Zuckerberg decided that he would eliminate, block, throttle any of those posts to disallow posts that had to do Wuhan lab theory. So on MSNBC with Chuck Todd, you see Dr. Fauci doing the same type thing with big media. Of course, MSNBC’s parent to NBC Universal has a lot of financial ties with the Chinese Communist Party and business that is there in China. So I’m not surprised with the response on the venue. But for Dr. Fauci to play the victim in this, to act as if he is a victim and he is being victimized, if he is asked a question or if there is clarification soot or if there is a response that is necessary. And you notice in those remarks to Chuck Todd when this was over, something that I had put out a video that was up of me, and that was the clip that they had played. But Guy, what he did, he ridiculed me and ridiculed the video. He never refuted the statement that I had made and the questions that I have.