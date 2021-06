GREAT BARRINGTON — Rescue crews pulled an injured hiker to safety from a steep embankment along the Housatonic River near VanDeusenville Road Saturday afternoon. At 12:41 p.m., the Great Barrington police and fire departments, along with the Southern Berkshire Ambulance squad, responded to a request for help in the area between the Green Lawn Cemetery and the Housatonic River off of Van Deusenville Road for an injured hiker and several others, including a dog down a steep embankment approximately a quarter of a mile into the woods, fire chief Charlie Burger said in a written statement posted on the department’s Facebook page.