That Lee Greenwood ‘God Bless the USA’ Bible Can’t Find Publisher

Sometimes, the desire to serve a mission is there, and the intent, but challenges get in the way. Since he was a little boy, Dillon Dahl desired to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but life took a different path. Being able to share the gospel with others and helping them find the true church was always his dream. Growing up, Dillon had severe social delays. He wouldn’t talk to people because he was honestly afraid to. He was later diagnosed with high functioning autism.