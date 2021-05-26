That Lee Greenwood ‘God Bless the USA’ Bible Can’t Find Publisher
A new specialty Bible based on Lee Greenwood’s lyrics to “God Bless the USA” and the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance is having trouble finding a publisher. The “God Bless the USA” Bible’s seller, Elite Source Pro., was in discussion with HarperCollins and its evangelical publishing groups Zondervan and Thomas Nelson when a petition circulated online asking the project to be dropped. The publishing groups responded to the petition, stating they never finalized an agreement with Elite Source Pro. and would not support the product moving forward.www.relevantmagazine.com