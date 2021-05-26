Cancel
San Jose, CA

San Jose shooting: At least 9 people dead, including shooter; ‘There’s a numbness’

By Theresa Seiger, Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 15 days ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. — At least eight people died Wednesday morning in a shooting reported at a light rail control center in San Jose, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the suspected shooter, identified as a man who worked for the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, was also dead after police were called to the agency’s control center on West Younger Avenue. Officials declined to elaborate on the suspect’s cause of death or identity, citing the ongoing investigation.

Update 5:32 p.m. EDT May 26: Wednesday’s shooting was the 231st mass shooting in the United States this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines mass shootings as incidents in which four or more people -- not including the assailant -- are killed or injured.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said, “Enough.”

“Every life that is taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation,” Biden said. “We can, and we must, do more.

“God bless all those whose lives were lost today, and all those who loved them.”

Update 5:22 p.m. EDT May 26: San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo called Wednesday’s shooting “a heartbreaking moment for all of us.”

Liccardo told CNN that the gunman was an employee at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority “who was known to all.”

“It’s a horrible moment for a spouse or a parent to expect the worst,” Liccardo told CNN, referring to the families of VTA workers who were waiting for more information.

Update 4:45 p.m. EDT May 26: California Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a news conference that there was “a numbness” in the aftermath of Wednesday’s shooting at a light rail control center in San Jose.

“There is a numbness to this,” Newsom said. “Because there’s a sameness. Rinse and repeat, rinse and repeat.

“Pick a state ... and here we are.”

“What the hell’s going on in the United States of America? What the hell’s wrong with us? And when are we going to come to grips with this?” Gavin continued. “When are we going to put down our arms, literally and figuratively?”

Update 4:42 p.m. EDT May 26: Deputy Russell Davis of the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office said that the gunman who killed at least eight people Wednesday morning was believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Deputies did not exchange gunfire,” Davis said during a news conference.

Davis said there was no information about the gunman’s motive, calling the shooting “a very unfortunate situation.”

He did confirm that the eight victims all died via gunshot wounds.

Update 3:10 p.m. ET May 26: Two unidentified law enforcement told The Associated Press that the gunman who killed at least eight people in a shooting in downtown San Jose on Wednesday has been identified as Sam Cassidy, 57.

Deputy Russell Davis confirmed earlier Wednesday that the suspected shooter was an employee of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority.

Update 2 p.m. ET May 26: Deputy Russell Davis of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were searching the building where a gunman shot and killed at least eight people Wednesday morning in San Jose after they got information about explosive devices in the building.

Authorities are also investigating a suspicious fire on Angmar Court which is believed to be connected to the shooting, SF Gate reported, citing San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Update 1:50 p.m. ET May 26: Santa Clara County Deputy Russell Davis confirmed Wednesday that at least eight people were killed in Wednesday’s shooting in San Jose.

Davis said the suspected shooter, whose name has not been released, was also dead after the incident. Authorities declined to elaborate on the suspect’s cause of death.

Update 12:55 p.m. ET May 26: California Gov. Gavin Newsom said his office is “in close contact with law enforcement” and monitoring the situation following a deadly shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transpiration Authority light rail yard in San Jose.

Update 12:50 p.m. ET May 26: Glenn Hendricks, chairman of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, said that Wednesday morning’s deadly shooting in downtown San Jose happened at one of the organization’s rail yards.

“A horrible tragedy has happened today, and our thoughts and love goes out to the VTA family, the organization and what they had to go through,” Hendricks said at a news conference Wednesday. “VTA is a family. People in the organization know everyone. This is a terrible tragedy, and we will do everything we can to help people get through this.”

Authorities said the victims in Wednesday’s shooting were employees of the VTA. Officials declined to immediately say how many people were injured or killed in the attack, citing the ongoing investigation.

Update 12:45 p.m. ET May 26: Authorities reiterated that the public is safe Wednesday morning following a shooting reported Wednesday morning at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority control center.

Deputy Russell Davis, public information officer for the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that the shooter who opened fire around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the control center on West Younger Avenue was a man. He did not elaborate on the shooter’s identity or his cause of death.

Update 11:40 a.m. ET May 26: Deputy Russell Davis, public information officer for the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, said authorities received multiple 911 calls around 6:30 a.m. about shots fired at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority control center.

“I can confirm we do have multiple victims and we have multiple casualties at this point,” Davis said. “I can’t confirm the exact number of injuries and fatalities.”

He confirmed that the person who opened fire at the control center early Wednesday was among the deceased.

Authorities continue to investigate.

Original report: San Jose police asked that people stay away from the area.

The shooting happened at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority’s Guadalupe Yard, which is off West Younger Avenue, near North San Pedro Street, according to KRON-TV. Mayor Sam Liccardo confirmed in a social media post that the shooting “left several people being treated,” though he did not elaborate on the reported injuries.

“The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated,” Liccardo said.

A woman who identified herself as the mother of a VTA employee told KTVU that the shooting happened during a union meeting. Photos from the scene showed a large number of police officers in the area, KGO-TV reported.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

