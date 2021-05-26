Cancel
Spokane, WA

Gonzaga Hires Stephen Gentry As Assistant Basketball Coach

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 18 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Former Gonzaga player Stephen Gentry has been hired as an assistant coach on the Bulldogs’ basketball staff to replace Tommy Lloyd, who became the head coach at Arizona. Gentry was most recently an assistant coach at Illinois, where he oversaw schematic changes on offense and defense the past two seasons. The Illini posted back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 2013-14 and earned two straight NCAA Tournament berths during Gentry's time there. Gentry played four seasons at Gonzaga for Bulldogs coach Mark Few. The Zags put together a 107-20 record during Gentry’s four years.

1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington.

