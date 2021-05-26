Gonzaga Hires Stephen Gentry As Assistant Basketball Coach

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers are compiling a list of possible candidates to replace coach Terry Stotts and general manager Neil Olshey says he hopes to start conducting a first round of virtual interviews this week. Rumors swirled about possible candidates after Stotts was fired a day after the Blazers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the playoffs. But Olshey says the team is still preparing the list to give to team owner Jody Allen. Stotts coached the Blazers for nine seasons, taking them to the playoffs in the last eight. But Portland has failed to advance past the first round in four of the last five years.