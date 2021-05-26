Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

“Ask the Attorney ” with Matthew Wasinger from Wasinger Law Offices PLLC

By Susan St.Denis
iwantabuzz.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEach week on “Ask The Attorney”, Alex Alexander talks with attorneys from around the area to ask the important questions. Today, Alex sat down with Matthew Wasinger from Wasinger Law Offices PLLC. To learn more check out wasingerlawoffice.com.

iwantabuzz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Pllc#Wasinger Law Offices Pllc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Davie County, NCourdavie.com

Brocks to McClamrock to Terrys: South Main office a haven for attorneys

B.C. Brock Sr. never attended a Davie County Commissioner’s meeting. That’s the way his son – John Brock – remembers it. John had joined his father’s law practice in Mocksville in 1957. In 1960, the firm was hired as the official attorney for the county. His father, a long-time legislator whom the B.C. Brock Building was named after, gave that task to his son.
Charlotte, NClawcrossing.com

Family Law Associate Attorney - PART TIME

Powers Law Firm is now hiring an Associate Attorney with 3+ years of Family Law experience. Preference for Collaborative Law and IACP Accreditation. PART-TIME position that may lead to full-time employment with benefits. Forward resume to Bill@CarolinaAttorneys.com. Company info. Powers Law Firm PA. Company Profile. Charlotte Family Law Attorneys -...
Lawnatlawreview.com

Clifford Law Offices

Clifford Law Offices prides itself on tackling complex cases and seeing them through to the end. Our commitment to these difficult cases has led to many notable verdicts and settlements — many of them record-setting — in a variety of practice areas. We have been named in the National Law...
Volusia County, FLPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia Count judge upholds law that keeps court-appointed attorneys from collecting fees from people who aren’t under legal guardianships

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — After more than a year fight to keep them out of the guardianship system, a tearful Maria Enzor was overwhelmed to hear the estate of her parents, Joe and Patricia Smith, won’t have to pay more than $22,000 in fees to a court-appointed attorney who filed for payment after they died earlier this year.
Lawiwantabuzz.com

“Ask the Attorney” with Deborah Crain from Kearny, McWilliams & Davis

Each week on “Ask The Attorney”, Alex Alexander talks with attorneys from around the area to ask the important questions. Today, Alex sat down with Deborah Crain from Kearny, McWilliams & Davis. What is your approach or philosophy to winning or representing a case?: Simple. It is about justice for...
Rochester, NYRochester Business Journal

The Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC

The Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC announce the addition of Sarah Clancy and Meghan Flanigen as summer associates. Clancy will primarily work in the labor & employment and litigation departments. Flanigen will work primarily in the health care department. The information in the People and Awards section is...
Lawabovethelaw.com

Top Law Firm Seeks Mid-Level Litigation Associate Attorney

A top Am law firm focused on litigation is seeking a mid-level IP litigator with strong writing, analytical and research skills. Must have 3-4 years of experience managing discovery and involved with taking/defending depositions and engaging in motion practice. Must have a technical background and/or experience in litigation in the life sciences, computer sciences or electrical engineering areas. Must have comparable big law firm experience and excellent academic credentials. Position is in Palo Alto. To be considered, please submit your resume to jobs@kinneyrecruiting.com.
Washington Statethelens.news

Attorney General asks court to dismiss capital gains tax lawsuits

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a request for the Douglas County Superior Court to dismiss two lawsuits filed against the state’s newly enacted capital gains income tax law. As hinted at during a recent State Supreme Court hearing regarding a bank tax, among Ferguson’s arguments is the assertion that the plaintiffs lack legal standing because they have yet to actually pay the tax.
Adrian, MIDaily Telegram

Ariel Berger, new attorney in downtown Adrian, specializes in family law

ADRIAN — There’s a new attorney in town. She’s opened up shop and she’s ready to take cases. Just two years out of law school, Ariel Berger’s specialties are family law and custody cases, but she also does estate planning and landlord/tenant cases. She graduated from the University of Toledo...
Marion, OHToledo Blade

Former attorney recommended for indefinite suspension from law

The Board of Professional Conduct of the Supreme Court of Ohio recommended a former judicial candidate convicted of possessing explicit photos and videos of children be indefinitely suspended from practicing law, according to a recent filing. Stephen Long, 57, who is incarcerated at the North Central Correctional Complex in Marion,...
Lawbcgsearch.com

What Does a Criminal Law Attorney Do?

Opportunities for this type of attorney are available at the federal, state, and local levels. At the federal level, a criminal case proceeds as follows. This is the defendant’s first appearance in U.S. District Court on a complaint, generally before a Magistrate Judge. The judge informs the accused of the allegations in the complaint and lets them know they have a right to counsel, the right to a preliminary hearing, and the right to remain silent.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Investigates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV's Directors And Officers For Breach Of Fiduciary Duties - GOEV, HCAC

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV ("Hennessy Capital IV") (HCAC) - Get Report, now known as Canoo Inc. ("Canoo") (GOEV) , breached their fiduciary duties to Hennessy Capital IV and its shareholders. If you were a Hennessy Capital IV shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.
Lawlawcrossing.com

Attorney - Personal Injury Law

Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. is the largest Personal Injury Plaintiffs firm in Colorado and has represented thousands of people entitled to recover damages from injuries in all types of accidents, from dangerous and defective products, and from employers not paying adequate wages. The firm maintains a powerful team of, in many cases renowned, personal injury lawyers. Many of those in our leadership core hold positions in the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association, the National Institute for Trial Advocacy, ABOTA, and other major trial oriented legal associations. Every attorney in our firm benefits from a collegial environment with open access to some of the most experienced and reputable attorneys in Colorado which makes us an ideal landing spot for any attorney that is earnestly motivated to always get better and always help their client.
Georgia StatePosted by
CBS News

Attorney General Merrick Garland announces lawsuit over Georgia voting law

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Justice Department is suing Georgia over its new voting law for allegedly "denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race." He also had a warning for other states considering similar laws: "Where we believe the civil rights of Americans have been violated, we will not hesitate to act." Watch his remarks.
Lawtbnewsandlifestyles.com

The Law Office of Philips and Raaymakers Welcomes Attorney Partner Sarah Barkley Raaymakers!

It’s not always easy to know where to go or who to trust when it matters most, especially in difficult situations where injuries may occur and large sums of money are involved. But lucky for Tampa Bay residents, a highly respected personal injury law firm in the area, The Law Office of Chuck Philips, is better than ever after recently merging with another top-tier lawyer, Attorney Sarah Barkley Raaymakers. That’s right – the well-known Law Office of Chuck Philips is now the Law Office of Philips and Raaymakers, which means that the firm will not only be dealing with Personal Injury Law, but they will also be handling Social Security Disability cases.
Laweasttexasradio.com

Lamar County Court At Law Jury Cancellation

The Lamar County Court at Law jury panel summoned for July 7 has been canceled. Those receiving a summons for jury duty do not need to report. Anyone with questions should call 903-737-2420.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

State asks court to deny Chauvin attorney's request for new trial

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The State of Minnesota is asking the court to deny a new trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after he was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd. The state firmly opposes the defendant's post-verdict motions after a jury unanimously convicted Chauvin on...