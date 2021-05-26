“Ask the Attorney ” with Matthew Wasinger from Wasinger Law Offices PLLC

Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. is the largest Personal Injury Plaintiffs firm in Colorado and has represented thousands of people entitled to recover damages from injuries in all types of accidents, from dangerous and defective products, and from employers not paying adequate wages. The firm maintains a powerful team of, in many cases renowned, personal injury lawyers. Many of those in our leadership core hold positions in the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association, the National Institute for Trial Advocacy, ABOTA, and other major trial oriented legal associations. Every attorney in our firm benefits from a collegial environment with open access to some of the most experienced and reputable attorneys in Colorado which makes us an ideal landing spot for any attorney that is earnestly motivated to always get better and always help their client.