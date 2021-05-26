Cancel
Tufton to retrofit bulker with Anemoi rotor sails

By Nick Blenkey
marinelog.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 82,000 dwt Kamsarmax bulk carrier is to be retrofitted with three Anemoi Marine Technologies Ltd. rotor sails, under what is described as “a commercial agreement” signed by Anemoi and TR Lady Shipping Ltd., a portfolio company of Tufton Investment Management Ltd. Both Anemoi and Tufton are London based. Under...

