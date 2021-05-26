Cancel
Amazon to buy MGM for $8.45 billion

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Officials on Wednesday announced that Amazon will buy MGM, the movie and TV studio behind the James Bond franchise, “Legally Blonde,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” for $8.45 billion as the online shipping giant looks to expand its streaming entertainment options.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will give Amazon access to MGM’s catalog, including “Silence of the Lambs,” “Tomb Raider,” “The Pink Panther,” and more than 4,000 other films and 17,000 TV shows. It would make MGM the second-largest acquisition made by Amazon, after the company bought the Whole Foods grocery chain for nearly $14 billion in 2017.

“The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of (intellectual property) in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team,” Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said Wednesday in a news release. “It’s very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling.”

Known for its roaring lion logo, MGM is one of Hollywood’s oldest studios. It was founded in 1924, when films were still silent, though The New York Times noted that most of the company’s pre-1986 film library -- including “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Wizard of Oz” -- were sold off decades earlier.

The price tag announced Wednesday was about 40% higher than other prospective buyers, including Apple and Comcast, thought the company was worth, according to the Times. It is the latest move in the media industry aimed at bolstering competition with streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Paramount, according to The Associated Press and The Washington Post. AT&T and Discovery announced on May 17 that they would combine media companies, creating a powerhouse that includes HGTV, CNN, Food Network and HBO.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related
TV Seriesc21media.net

Amazon, HBO Max buy Conversations

Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max are among six platforms and broadcasters to have pre-bought the BBC and Hulu’s forthcoming drama series Conversations with Friends. Adapted from Sally Rooney’s debut novel of the same name, Conversations with Friends (12×30’) was commissioned by BBC3 in the UK and Disney-owned Hulu in the US.
NFLInvestor's Business Daily

Disney, Amazon In Race For Next Streaming Prize With 'Almost Nothing Left To Buy'

Disney (DIS) could boost its streaming fortunes with a deal for the coveted NFL Sunday Ticket as the industry's consolidation leaves few remaining prospects, according to an analyst. Disney stock rose. The streaming landscape is undergoing seismic shifts, with Amazon's (AMZN) takeover of the legendary MGM Studios just the latest...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Streaming Amazon's Next Great New Frontier?

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the ultimate disrupter, challenging and changing multiple traditional industries. It hasn't always been successful, but that doesn't matter. It has enormous cash coffers that is uses to invest in new ventures, and it can quietly shut down initiatives that don't work out, or keep pumping cash into them until they do. It has done all of these things.
Stockstipranks.com

Is Amazon Stock Worthwhile after the MGM Deal?

As far as mega-cap technology companies go, Amazon (AMZN) remains one of the steadiest long-term growth plays in the market today. Indeed, Amazon’s near-, medium- and long-term returns for investors are hard to beat, particularly given Amazon’s size. The fact that a company with a $1.6 trillion market cap is able to produce this kind of capital appreciation for investors consistently is hard to fathom. (See Amazon stock analysis on TipRanks)
TV ShowsStreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) to acquire MGM for $8.45 Billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and MGM today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing TV show programming. Amazon will help preserve MGM's heritage and catalog of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works. Through this acquisition, Amazon would empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling.
BusinessSFGate

Top Amazon Studios Marketing Executive Christian Davin Stepping Down (EXCLUSIVE)

He joined the company a little over a year ago and was serving as global head of comedy marketing. His last day is Friday. He was originally hired as global head of movie marketing, but that role changed during a recent reorganization. Davin reported to Ukonwa Ojo, chief marketing officer of Amazon Studios and Prime Video, but also worked closely with Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke.
Businesstechinvestornews.com

The MGM Deal: Amazon Has the Money and Needs the Content

Plus a look at other stock market news and an interview with Thomson Reuters automotive reporter Paul Lienert. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announces plans to buy MGM. Costco (NASDAQ: COST) slips a bit despite strong earnings. salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) rises, and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) swings higher thanks to strength in its golf business. In this episode of Motley Fool Money, Motley Fool analysts Ron Gross and Jason Moser discuss those stories and weigh in on the latest from Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM).
BusinessPosted by
Bisnow

Developer Buying A Portion Of Tilford Yards For Amazon

Amazon could be using a site that was once a contender for its vaunted second headquarters as a distribution center. An unnamed developer is under contract for a portion of Tilford Yard off Marietta Boulevard for a potential last-mile distribution hub, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. Tilford Yard is a more than 290-acre inactive rail property along the Atlanta BeltLine owned by rail giant CSX. The site was among those the state pitched to Amazon in 2018 as a potential HQ2 site, the ABC reported.
Businessblooloop.com

A possible new player in the business: who wants to visit Amazon World?

It was recently announced that the online retail behemoth Amazon has signed a deal to purchase MGM for $8.45 billion. Now, let that sink in for a moment. $8.45 billion…that’s more than Disney paid to buy Marvel and Lucasfilm combined. According to the experts, that purchase includes the rights to over 4,000 movies and about 17,000 hours of TV programming.
BusinessNew Scientist

Amazon buying MGM is just continuing a 40,000-year-old media tradition

IN LATE May, Amazon bought 97-year-old movie studio MGM for $8.45 billion. Although that is a huge amount of money, there is something almost routine about the transaction at this point. MGM owns some of the rights to James Bond and a few other popular franchises, so there is talk about how big tech is about to ruin more nice things.
Businessphoenixherald.com

Will Amazon's purchase of MGM mark the end of Netflix's reign?

The ruthless war between the world's leading video-on-demand companies reached a climax when the Amazon acquired the legendary Hollywood studio MGM (Metro Goldwyn Mayer) in a deal worth US$8.45 billion. The sale of MGM on May 26 followed more than six months of negotiations. The American studio known for its...
Businessthedigitalhacker.com

Data centers to be opened in Spain by 2023, Amazon invests $3 Billion

New data centers in the Spanish northern region of Aragon soon will open in the mid of 2022, as Amazon is considering investing EUR 2.5Billion (approximately Rs. 22,175 crores). The company said on Monday. According to the business, the money will be invested for over ten years in Amazon Web...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Amazon vs. Etsy

E-commerce has been one of the defining trends of the last decade, and marketplaces like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) have benefited greatly as sales have shifted online. Not surprisingly, that's translated into big gains for investors, with shares of Amazon and Etsy up 100% and 445%, respectively, in the last three years.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Amazon, Microsoft, Google pursue $1 billion cloud deal with Boeing - The Information

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google are all involved in a bidding process to provide cloud services to planemaker Boeing, the Information reported on Thursday. The multi-year deal is expected to be worth at least $1 billion over several years, the report said https://www.theinformation.com/articles/amazon-microsoft-and-google-pursue-1-billion-cloud-deal-with-boeing, citing people familiar...
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Will Amazon “Reimagine” MGM’s Film Studio?

Shortly after Amazon’s May 26 announcement that it was buying MGM in a deal valued at $8.45 billion, Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke and her boss Mike Hopkins held a town hall with employees from the Hollywood studio. “They expressed how good this will be for Prime customers and growing their entertainment portfolio,” says one person who attended the virtual session. “And they intend to do theatrical. How this plays out relative to which titles is unclear.”