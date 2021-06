CrossFit, High Intensity Interval Training, Splat Points in Orange Theory – all are methods based on “high intensity.” But what is intensity? How can we say that something is high intensity if we don’t have a definition? A lot of places and methods go by feel. If you “feel” your workout, it must be high intensity. In other words, if you’re absolutely drenched in sweat and feeling wrecked after a session, that must be high intensity. Right? Not so fast.