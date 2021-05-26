APTMetrics leases new HQ space in Westport
APTMetrics, a national, full-service human resource consulting firm, has signed a lease for a new 2,700-square-foot headquarters at 320 Post Road West in Westport. Choyce Peterson Vice President Adam Cognetta and Principal John Hannigan, who represented APTMetrics in the transaction, said they showed APTMetrics CFO Martin Kelly a number of options, including its existing headquarters in Darien and satellite office locations in Virginia, Georgia and Illinois.westfaironline.com