Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westport, CT

APTMetrics leases new HQ space in Westport

By Kevin Zimmerman
Posted by 
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

APTMetrics, a national, full-service human resource consulting firm, has signed a lease for a new 2,700-square-foot headquarters at 320 Post Road West in Westport. Choyce Peterson Vice President Adam Cognetta and Principal John Hannigan, who represented APTMetrics in the transaction, said they showed APTMetrics CFO Martin Kelly a number of options, including its existing headquarters in Darien and satellite office locations in Virginia, Georgia and Illinois.

westfaironline.com
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
599
Followers
3K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Darien, CT
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Westport, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
Westport, CT
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leases#For Rent#Aptmetrics#Hq#Post Road West Group#Cushman Wakefield#Headquarters#Fairfield County#Extensive Renovations#Free Rent#Merritt Parkway#I 95#Principal John Hannigan#Cfo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Small BusinessPosted by
WestfairOnline

NY offering $800M to small businesses

New York state is now accepting applications from small businesses that would like to get a piece of the $800 million the state is offering as reimbursements for Covid-related expenses. The money is being released through the state’s Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program, which offers grants to small and...
New York City, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

Cheaper to live in Westchester?

According to statistics released Thursday morning by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), consumers in Westchester have faced lower price increases on a percentage basis than consumers in some other areas of the country. The BLS reported that consumer prices in the New York-Newark-Jersey City area went up 0.5%...
Danbury, CTPosted by
WestfairOnline

Nine new retail tenants coming to Danbury Fair mall

The Danbury Fair mall has announced the upcoming arrival of nine retail tenants for the second half of the year. The mall has begun site construction for Shake Shack and LongHorn Steakhouse, two restaurant chains that are new to the Danbury market. The mall is also preparing to add Athleta, Barbarie’s Black Angus Grill, Fitness Evolution, Charming Charlie, FYE, Newbury Comics and Urban Outfitters to its tenant lineup later this year.
PoliticsPosted by
WestfairOnline

Legislation to allow direct sales of electric vehicles to consumers fails again

Tesla and other electric-vehicle manufacturers will have to wait yet another year to receive approval to sell their autos directly to customers. Senate Bill 127, which the state Transportation Committee passed, 25-10 in March, failed to be called before the General Assembly’s regular session expired at midnight on Wednesday. Similar measures have failed over the past five years.
White Plains, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

Evolution: CBRE looks to take mega campus to the next level

Armed with plans outlining some of the possibilities for reimagining the WestPark office complex at 1111 and 1129 Westchester Ave. in White Plains into a corporate headquarters for the future, the commercial real estate services firm CBRE has been seeking a tenant for the approximately 366,000 square feet of office space on the 25-acre site that at one time housed Starwood Hotels & Resorts and JAG Footwear, formerly Nine West.
Norwalk, CTPosted by
WestfairOnline

Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk debuts seal exhibit

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk has unveiled Pinniped Cove, a 160,000-gallon and 22-foot-deep seal exhibit that is the largest aquatic display in the aquarium’s 33-year history. Pinniped Cove replaces the seals’ original 19,000-gallon exhibit, where they lived from 1988 to 2019, and it gives them a larger residence than the...
Rockland County, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

Volkswagen of Nanuet becomes Rockland County’s newest auto dealer

The dealership at 6 Hutton Ave. in Clarkstown occupies the 30,000-square-foot property that was formerly the site of a Bob’s Discount Furniture retail outlet. “Adding the Volkwagen dealership is great for the residents, great for Rockland County and great for the region,” said Clarkstown Town Supervisor George Hoehmann. “I’m just delighted that the folks at Volkswagen had the confidence to invest in the town of Clarkstown.”
Stamford, CTPosted by
WestfairOnline

Stamford’s TestZone pioneers a new sector of health security for the pandemic world

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought about a new awareness of individual and public health, with a steep learning curve over the past year on how to safeguard it. A new company, TestZone, started last year out of CEO and co-founder David Greenstein’s home in Stamford, is pioneering in what it calls the health security sector, creating services for organizations, businesses and schools returning to offices and other in-person interaction.