APTMetrics leases new HQ space in Westport

The Danbury Fair mall has announced the upcoming arrival of nine retail tenants for the second half of the year. The mall has begun site construction for Shake Shack and LongHorn Steakhouse, two restaurant chains that are new to the Danbury market. The mall is also preparing to add Athleta, Barbarie’s Black Angus Grill, Fitness Evolution, Charming Charlie, FYE, Newbury Comics and Urban Outfitters to its tenant lineup later this year.