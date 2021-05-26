Cancel
Auditors say EU budget failing to deliver on gender equality

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union lacks specific budget tools to ensure its spending advances gender equality and should make more use of data broken down by sex to track and assess progress, auditors said on Wednesday. The report by the European Court of Auditors (ECA) comes in the same...

Related
EuropeThe Independent

EU-UK talks fail to break deadlock on Northern Ireland Brexit checks

Talks aimed at ending the deadlock over the implementation of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in Northern Ireland have ended without a breakthrough. Following a three-and-a-half hour meeting with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, Brexit minister Lord Frost said they had had a “frank and honest” discussion and had agreed to continue the negotiations.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

EU Commission says Poland cannot question primacy of EU law

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has asked Poland not to question the primacy of European Union law over national legislation, because it is the fundamental principle of the 27-nation bloc, a Commission spokesman said on Thursday. The Commission, which is the guardian of EU treaties, sent a letter to...
Africadevex.com

EU teases Ethiopia aid plans amid budget support freeze

The European Commission wants to prioritize funding for climate, education, and good governance in Ethiopia over the next seven years — though it says it is “unlikely” to consider budget support directly to the government until it sees improvements in the conflict-stricken Tigray region. A “Working document on programming for...
Advocacyworldcapitaltimes.com

Equality: 12th edition of EU Access City Award open for applications

On 3 March, the European Commission presented an ambitious Strategy for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2021-2030 to ensure their full participation in society, on an equal basis with others in the EU and beyond, in line with the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, which establish equality and non-discrimination as cornerstones of EU policies. Persons with disabilities have the right to take part in all areas of life, just like everyone else. Even though the past decades brought progress in access to healthcare, education, employment, recreation activities and participation in political life, many obstacles remain. It is time to scale up European action.
IndustryMedicalXpress

Court orders AstraZeneca to deliver less than EU demand

A Belgian court on Friday ordered drugs company AstraZeneca to deliver 50 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to EU members by September 27—fewer than Brussels had demanded. Both sides claimed victory, with the European Commission stressing the firm would pay a financial penalty for each missed dose and the...
EconomyWDEZ 101.9 FM

Austria seeks to build coalition against softening EU budget rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Austria is seeking to build a coalition of EU countries that would prevent a softening of EU budget rules when they come under review later this year and in 2022, calling for a stronger focus on reducing public debt. In a letter to EU counterparts, Austrian Finance...
Politicsomahanews.net

UK minister admits talks with EU failing

London [UK], June 16 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Brexit minister David Frost said on Wednesday that current talks with the European Union over the implementation of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol are making little progress, so London is keeping "all options on the table.""It's just that we are not making much progress despite all the ideas that we have put in," Frost told a parliamentary committee quizzing him about the fresh row between London and Brussels.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Serbia-Kosovo Talks Fail To Make Progress Despite EU Optimism

A first round of talks between the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo on June 15 in Brussels failed to make progress towards normalizing relations between the two Balkan neighbors. Serbian and Kosovar leaders last met a year ago as part of decade-long negotiations aimed at resolving disputes that continue to taint relations more than 20 years after the 1998-1999 Kosovo War.
Agriculture101 WIXX

EU farming policy failing to fight climate change, auditors say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s huge subsidy programme for agriculture is failing to rein in greenhouse gas emissions from farming, despite 100 billion euros of such subsidies being labelled as climate spending since 2014, auditors said on Monday. The environmental impact of agriculture is under increased scrutiny, as the...
IndustryWiredpr News

The EU has failed to delay the vaccination in the courts against AstraZeneca

The European Commission has lost its legal offer to force AstraZeneca to deliver millions more doses of its Covid-19 vaccines or face heavy fines. AstraZeneca initially provided 300 million doses to the EU in the first six months of this year, but that forecast was reduced to 100 meters after production problems. The commission wanted a Brussels judge to order the company to raise that figure to 120 million, for a shortfall of 10 euros per day dose, which could have resulted in billions of euros.
Industrygranthshala.com

EU LOSES its legal battle with AstraZeneca: Belgian court says the pharmaceutical giant CAN deliver fewer Covid vaccines than Brussels had demanded

The European Union lost its legal action against AstraZeneca today after a Belgian court ordered the drugmaker to deliver fewer vaccine doses than Brussels demanded. The bloc was suing for at least 120 million AstraZeneca doses until the end of June, when it blamed Brexit Britain for its lack – despite leaders such as Emmanuel Macron claiming the jab didn’t work.
EconomyLaw.com

Privacy Professionals Face Significant Gender Pay Gap in US, EU Markets

While U.S. privacy professionals earn higher salaries than their counterparts overseas, they face a wide gender pay gap, second only to those in EU market, according to the 2021 Privacy Professionals Salary Survey by International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). The IAPP found that the average salary for privacy professionals...
Societymarketresearchtelecast.com

The homophobia of the Orbán government accentuates Hungary’s isolation within the European Union

The measures recently approved by Hungary to prohibit any reference to homosexuality in schools have provoked exacerbated criticism from several EU partners on Tuesday during a meeting of the Council of Ministers for General Affairs. The meeting, held in Luxembourg, has visualized the growing isolation of the government of Viktor Orbán, whose party has already had to leave the European People’s Party (EPP) and now faces possible disciplinary actions by a European Commission spurred by Germany, France, Belgium, Holland and Luxembourg, among other partners of the Union.
Societywtaq.com

Hungary’s new LGBT law contradicts EU values, Germany says

(Reuters) – Hungary’s new law banning the “display and promotion of homosexuality” among under-18s clearly violates European Union values, Germany said on Tuesday. “The European Union is not primarily a single market or a currency union. We are a community of values, these values bind us all,” German Europe Minister Michael Roth told reporters ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg.
Medical & Biotechintpolicydigest.org

Vaccine Failings: The European Commission and AstraZeneca

In the messy, underhanded world of global health responses to COVID-19, it was only appropriate that lawyers should find themselves enriched on respective sides of a dispute about vaccine supply. The pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has been getting a good deal of bad press, with its COVID vaccines seen to be a riskier proposition, notably to younger adults, than those of its rivals. But the matter of rare blood clotting was less a bother to one of the company’s main customers – the European Union – than its failure to be timely and forthcoming with the number of contracted doses.
Women's Healthnationalrighttolifenews.org

EU bishops: Abortion is not a “human right”

On the eve of a controversial vote, the Commission of Bishops of the European Union release a statement on the “Matić Report” describing it as “one-sided” on abortion. The European Parliament is expected to vote a controversial report referring to abortion an “essential health service” and a “human right” on...