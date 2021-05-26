Superman & Lois Review: Man of Steel (Season 1 Episode 7)

Clark Takes Up the Cape in Superman and Lois Episode 1.11 Promo. The CW just released a brand new promo for the upcoming eleventh episode of Superman and Lois. The latest installment saw Clark Kent confronting his self-proclaimed brother, Morgan Edge. It turned out that Kal-El and Tal-Ro (Morgan’s Kryptonian name) are indeed related as they share the same mother. In Superman‘s mythology, this is the first time that we’ve heard (or read) that Kal-El has a half-brother. But it appears that the next episode will focus on Clark’s terrestrial family as it will feature the on-screen return of Martha Kent (who died right in the pilot). Most likely, it will be a flashback sequence that will also show Clark adopting the secret identity of Superman, donning the red mantle. Ultimately, it will lead to a comparison between Clark’s upbringing on Earth and Morgan’s on Krypton.