Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Superman & Lois Review: Man of Steel (Season 1 Episode 7)

By Shelby Elpers
Tell-Tale TV
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleSuperman & Lois Season 1 Episode 7, “Man of Steel,” flips the script on who goes by that iconic name. This episode pulls back the curtain and lets us see Captain Luthor for who he truly is: John Henry Irons, aka Steel. Superman isn’t the only superhero to be associated...

telltaletv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Superman Lois Review#The Man Of Steel#Clark Superman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Smallville: Tom Welling & Michael Rosenbaum Developing Animated Sequel

Smallville star Tom Welling offered a surprise on an appearance on the platform Cameo, which allows celebrities to participate in Q&A with fans. The actor admitted that he and co-star Michael Rosenbaum are working on an animated series sequel to the long-running drama that ran for 10 seasons from 2001-2011. The series started its run on the WB from 2001-2006 before wrapping up its run on The CW. The adventures chronicle the pre-Superman days of Clark Kent (Welling) showing the bonds he made before officially donning the suit. Rosenbaum played his friend-turned-archnemesis Lex Luthor.
MoviesComicBook

Man of Steel Fans Celebrate 8th Anniversary of Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill's Superman Movie

Director Zack Snyder's Man of Steel took its first flight eight years ago on June 14, 2013, launching the DC Extended Universe with Henry Cavill's Superman. An origin story for the Last Son of Krypton sent to Earth by his parents Lara (Ayelet Zurer) and Jor-El (Russell Crowe), Man of Steel reveals the young Kal-El's beginnings as a farm boy raised by adoptive parents Martha (Diane Lane) and Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner). With help from Lois Lane (Amy Adams), Clark Kent takes his place in the Sun as mankind's greatest hero when Superman defends his world from General Zod (Michael Shannon) and invading Kryptonians.
TV Seriesgranthshala.com

‘Superman & Lois’: Does Superman Have a Brother In DC Comics?

Superman and lois Morgan Agee’s true identity is revealed to be Tal-Ro, Kal-El’s Kiritpionian stepbrother. It’s an exciting new twist for the CW series, but does Superman have a brother in DC Comics?. ‘Superman & Lois’ reunites Clark with his Kryptonian family. In superman and lois In episode 10, “O...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Legends of Tomorrow Review: Bishop’s Gambit (Season 6 Episode 6)

To say that Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 6, “Bishop’s Gambit,” is a weak episode might be an unfair declaration to make against it, given the multitude of interesting things that happen throughout it but that’s where we are nonetheless. That very thing is also what brings it down.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Batwoman Review: Rebirth (Season 2 Episode 16)

Truths are revealed, and familiar faces return on Batwoman Season 2 Episode 16, “Rebirth.”. Coming off the emotional police shooting of Luke, Batwoman has a lot to handle before the Season 2 finale. This is a well-balanced episode, featuring several characters heading toward their own personal endgame while allowing all...
TV Serieskryptonsite.com

Superman & Lois Episode 11 Trailer: Flashback Time!

The eleventh episode of Superman & Lois titled “A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events” takes a little breather and shows us Superman’s early days at the Daily Planet! This also means the return of the very-much-loved classic “Fleischer costume” and it’s bound to be a little bit Smallville, a little bit Lois & Clark, a little bit Donner… basically, anything you’d possibly want from a Superman TV show!
TV Seriescapeandcastle.com

‘Superman and Lois’ 1×09 Recap: “Loyal Subjekts”

There was another big twist at the end of this episode. Well, okay, there were a few twists in this episode. So keep reading for our Superman and Lois 1×09 recap!. Clark is still recovering from the kryptonite gas he had received in the previous episode. He doesn’t realize this until he flies off to Mexico to help with a bank robbery. During the bank robbery, he is shot at and falls to the ground unconscious for a bit. Once he comes to, he stops the bank robbery. But he notices something is terribly wrong.
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois: Who is Dabney Donovan?

Tuesday's episode of Superman & Lois, titled "O Mother, Where Art Thou?," featured yet another long-time Superman supporting cast member making their Arrowverse debut. Unlike John Henry Irons, who previously appeared in an ill-fated feature film, the character of Dabney Donovan has never before appeared in live-action. The mad scientist character from the comics, one of the founders of the Cadmus Project, is significantly toned down in Superman & Lois, but He certainly is not a fully above-board guy. In the comics, Donovan is the great scientific mind behind the DNA Project, which evolved into the Cadmus Project. He was let go from the project when it turned out he really didn't have the moral compass to determine appropriate boundaries for genetic engineering.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Clark Takes Up the Cape in Superman and Lois Episode 1.11 Promo

Clark Takes Up the Cape in Superman and Lois Episode 1.11 Promo. The CW just released a brand new promo for the upcoming eleventh episode of Superman and Lois. The latest installment saw Clark Kent confronting his self-proclaimed brother, Morgan Edge. It turned out that Kal-El and Tal-Ro (Morgan’s Kryptonian name) are indeed related as they share the same mother. In Superman‘s mythology, this is the first time that we’ve heard (or read) that Kal-El has a half-brother. But it appears that the next episode will focus on Clark’s terrestrial family as it will feature the on-screen return of Martha Kent (who died right in the pilot). Most likely, it will be a flashback sequence that will also show Clark adopting the secret identity of Superman, donning the red mantle. Ultimately, it will lead to a comparison between Clark’s upbringing on Earth and Morgan’s on Krypton.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Superman & Lois navigate yet another big twist

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, June 15. All times are Eastern. Superman & Lois (The CW, 9 p.m.): Clark and Lois have had more than their fair share of surprises in their first season, it’s safe to say. Here’s Caroline Siede on the latest big reveal from Smallville:
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 1 Episode 10

On Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 10, we finally got some answers as Morgan unveiled his true identity to Superman. Meanwhile, Lana grew concerned over Kyle's random behavior and set out to get some answers of her own. Elsewhere, Lois was pushed to the limit after learning more about...
TV Serieskryptonsite.com

Superman & Lois “A Brief Reminiscence…” Photos Released

“A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events” is the very long title for the June 22 episode of Superman & Lois and The CW has released a small handful of stills — sadly, not including the “Fleischer costume” we saw in the trailer. But, there’s still some good stuff in this gallery, which you can find below…. see if you can pick any spoilers out of it! Underneath the gallery is an episode description.
TV Seriescbslocal.com

A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events – Superman & Lois

SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 9pm on CW50. GREGORY SMITH (“EVERWOOD”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) makes a startling discovery about Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Superman And Lois Just Did The Unthinkable To Superman, So What Happens Next?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Superman & Lois episode "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events." Read at your own risk!. John Henry Irons warned Superman that the events of his destroyed world would come to pass on their Earth, but even Superman & Lois fans had to believe that was outrageous. The Man of Steel is one of the noblest and most powerful heroes in the DC Universe, so the idea that he'd break bad and turn his back on humanity unless it was literally beyond his control was ludicrous. Well, some folks may be eating crow after this latest episode, because Tal-Rho found a way to turn his half-brother on humanity.
TV Seriescomicon.com

A Hero Falls When ‘Superman & Lois’ Returns In July

Superman & Lois is taking the next two weeks off. But when it returns, Clark’s (Tyler Hoechlin) precarious situation with Edge (Adam Rayner) leads Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) to call in John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks) for help. Her worry: it’s all happening again just as it did on his Earth. But will Superman really succumb to the rogue Kryptonian philosophy and allow the Eradicator to use the people of Smallville as hosts for disembodied aliens? He has to have a plan, right? Or will the show go down the Dark Superman path so many people seemingly want him to follow?