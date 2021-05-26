Cancel
Becker County, MN

Becker County robbery suspect at large

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Becker County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in nabbing a robbery suspect. Authorities say the stick-up occurred at the Orton’s Cenex in Audubon (MN) early Tuesday Morning. According to the S-O a white male passed a note to the convenience store clerk demanding cash and claiming to have a firearm. No weapon was brandished during the incident. The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of cash and cigarettes. The individual was described as being about six foot and 200 pounds. The two clerks on duty were not harmed.

knoxradio.com
