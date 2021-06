FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. We’re getting to the point in the season where performances really start to stabilize. Certain starters such as Trevor Rogers, Tyler Mahle, Kevin Gausman, and #DokkenDude Freddy Peralta are really proving to me that they can be studs and are moving up my starting pitcher rankings. Even old man Max Scherzer is putting together a vintage Scherzer season. Of course, with the good comes the bad, the injured, and the confounding. Here are some notes on those types.