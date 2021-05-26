Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Bank CEOs return to Congress at time of deep partisan divide

By KEN SWEET and MARCY GORDON
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0g1l_0aC46jZU00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The CEOs of the biggest banks went before Congress on Wednesday with plans to discuss how helpful Wall Street was for borrowers and businesses during the pandemic. Senators, reflecting the deep partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans, spent much of the hearing wanting to talk about political hot button issues like climate change, guns and voting rights.

The hearing in front of the Senate Banking Committee marks the start of two days of hearings which have become an annual tradition on Capitol Hill since Democrats took control of Congress in 2019. The House will hold its hearing on Thursday.

WHAT ARE THE HOT BUTTON ISSUES?

The banks are appearing in front of Congress as the U.S. economy is recovering from the pandemic. The industry, which was blamed for the Great Recession more than a decade ago, has spent most of 2020 and now 2021 trying to appear helpful and willing to work with struggling borrowers and businesses. Banks across the country waived fees, put millions of mortgages into forbearance to shore up Americans' distressed finances in the pandemic.

“We are a very different bank than the one that entered the financial crisis more than a decade ago,” said Jane Fraser, the new CEO of Citigroup.

Most of those measures are now going away, and senators pushed the CEOs to promise they would not push anyone into foreclosure or bankruptcy as a result of the pandemic after the relief measures expired. Democratic senators also pushed hard what banks are doing to increase diversity among their ranks, and address systematic financial inequality between Black and Latino households and white households.

“You’ve heard from everyone on this panel that we’re trying to do more,” said JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, in response to questions over how well banks were doing in lending to minorities and the poor.

INEQUALITY REMAINS A TOP ISSUE.

Brown criticized the CEOs for the banks reducing lending to small businesses hit by the pandemic while buying back their own stock. Bank of America, he said, reduced small business lending by 14% while buying back some $25 billion of stock. Moynihan parried the attack, saying, “The good news is that we can do both.”

Challenged by Brown on the wide gulf between bank CEOs’ compensation and the average employees’ pay, Dimon responded “We’re very proud of the opportunities we give to all of our people.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a long-time critic of the big banks, pushed hard on the banks on why they collected overdraft fees during the pandemic.

In a tense exchange, she called Dimon “the king of the overdraft fee,” maintaining that JPMorgan collects more than seven times in the fees per account than its competitors.

“I think your numbers are totally inaccurate,” Dimon told her.

“This past year has shown that corporate profits are more important to your bank” than helping struggling people, Warren said.

WHAT ARE REPUBLICANS TALKING ABOUT?

Senate Republicans pushed back on issues like increased regulation and promote programs they created last year when they controlled the Senate like the Paycheck Protection Program.

Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, the senior Republican on the panel, said the banking industry showed remarkable resilience during the pandemic recession. But he expressed an idea with cultural currency among conservatives, saying he was concerned about growing pressure on banks “to embrace wokeism” and promote social activism through their practices.

“Thanks to capitalism, life is better for the vast majority of Americans than it has ever been.” Toomey said.

GOP Senators also pushed back on the big banks' statements regarding Republican efforts to restrict voting after the 2020 elections.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., challenged the CEOs on their public opposition to Georgia’s new Republican election law. Critics say the sweeping rewrite of Georgia’s election rules will restrict voting access, especially for voters of color, and it has become a flashpoint in the polarized political battle cleaving the country.

“What part of that law was discriminatory or restricted access?” Scott asked the CEOs. “It did not prevent anyone from voting.”

WHO IS TESTIFYING?

The panel of CEOs testifying this year is smaller and has changed slightly. Familiar faces include Dimon as well as Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, Morgan Stanley's James Gorman, and Bank of America's Brian Moynihan. A new face on the panel is Fraser, who is first female CEO of a big bank.

Gone are the two CEOs of two banks, Bank of New York-Mellon and State Street. Both of those banks don't have consumer financial businesses, and their previous appearances in front of Congress were seen as a waste of time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Brian Moynihan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America Banks#U S Economy#Ceos#Senate Republicans#Political Conservatives#Democrats#Ap#Capitol Hill#House#Americans#Citigroup#Latino#Jpmorgan Chase#Goldman Sachs#Morgan Stanley#Bank Of America#Bank Of New York Mellon#State Street#Associated Press#Bank Ceos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Marijuana banking debate returns to Congress and Rep. Perlmutter is optimistic

Eight years after it was first introduced, federal legislation that would give cannabis companies in Colorado and across the country access to the banking system is back in Congress. And its co-sponsors, Democrat and Republican, are sounding bullish. The Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, or SAFE Banking Act, has been introduced every Congress since 2013 by U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, an Arvada Democrat. It has passed the House on several occasions but never the Senate. Perlmutter expects that to change this year, he said during a conference call Friday. Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat who chairs the Senate Banking Committee, has told Perlmutter that he expects the committee to debate and vote on the bill for the first time. Since legalization in Colorado, the state has seen more than $10 billion in sales and about $430 million in tax revenue from the cannabis business. Rep. Steve Stivers, an Ohio Republican and co-sponsor of the SAFE Banking Act, said he has spoken with two top Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Mike Crapo of Idaho, and feels optimistic. “We showed that we can get great Republican support on this bill last year, with 91 Republicans voting for it,” Stivers said, referring to a vote in the House, “and I feel confident that there will be a lot of Republican senators that will vote for this when it gets a vote in the Senate.” Perlmutter expects the full House to vote in April or May. He said the bill may have so much bipartisan support that it can be fast-tracked with only a requirement that two-thirds of members vote in favor. But it’ll need 60 votes in the Senate — including at least 10 Republican votes — in order to make it to President Joe…
Congress & Courtstheedgemarkets.com

Wall Street bank CEOs face fee criticism in second round with Congress

(May 28): The heads of major U.S. retail banks faced renewed criticism Thursday from Democratic lawmakers who said financial institutions should not have charged Americans billions of dollars in overdraft and other fees during the pandemic. Testifying before Congress for the second time this week, the CEOs of JPMorgan Chase,...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Bank CEOs Sidestep Democrat Rebukes on Overdraft Fees, Lending

She says Wall Street has contributed to ‘banking deserts’. Wall Street CEOs kept their cool in the face of pointed lawmaker questions on everything from overdraft penalties to China’s increasing economic dominance to whether tax hikes would make U.S. corporations less competitive. House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman. Maxine Waters. set...
Congress & CourtsNPR

Politics Chat: Jan 6 Commission Reveals A Divided Congress

MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: (Laughter) Good morning, Lulu. GARCIA-NAVARRO: Good morning. All right. We had the first filibuster of this new 50/50 Senate over the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, which we still don't know a whole lot about. The vote to bring this bill up for debate did not reach the threshold of 60. Instead, it was 54-35, with six Republicans in favor. Mara, what happened?
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Political divide showcased as Ohio lawmakers question Wall Street CEOs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Ohio lawmakers from opposite ends of the political spectrum got to question the top CEOs on Wall Street this week, highlighting two very different approaches to regulating the big banks. What You Need To Know. Ohio’s Sen. Brown and Rep. Davidson questioned Wall Street’s top CEOs...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate meltdown reveals deepening partisan divide

An unexpected Senate meltdown this week is prompting Democrats to re-evaluate what they can realistically accomplish this year in Congress. Senators were up until 2:52 a.m. on Friday trying to hammer out a deal on how to move forward on a bipartisan bill to improve U.S. competitiveness with China. In the end, the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement and had to punt the legislation into next month.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Bipartisan lawmakers reach ‘tentative’ infrastructure deal

A bipartisan group of senators announced on Thursday they had reached a “tentative” infrastructure deal that funds major improvements to the nation’s roads and bridges, but both Democrats and Republicans voiced deep skepticism that the compromise would survive. “Our group — comprised of 10 senators, 5 from each party —...
Congress & Courtsinforisktoday.com

Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Fallout: Congress Grills CEO

The latest edition of the ISMG Security Report features an analysis of lawmakers' grilling of Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount over his handling of a damaging DarkSide ransomware attack. In this report, you'll hear (click on player beneath image to listen):. ISMG's Scott Ferguson outline findings from this week's Senate...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Why the Democrats need Joe Manchin

Arguably, one of the most powerful men in Washington is Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. He is the moderate, centrist swing-decision-maker in the Senate, where President Biden ’s legislative agenda is contingent upon his vote. Democrats received a big win in March with the $1.9 trillion American Rescue...
Congress & CourtsNPR

Moderate Democrats Flex Their Power In The Senate, Making Progressives Impatient

A bipartisan group in the Senate says they've reached a deal on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan that includes $579 billion in new spending. Party leaders have yet to weigh in on the plan, but the deal is the latest sign of moderate Democrats flexing their power in a closely divided Washington. NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell is following this story and joins us now. Hi, Kelsey.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

The View’s Sunny Hostin Confronts GOP Senator on Her Vote Against 1/6 Commission: ‘How Can You Not Want to Find Out the Truth?’

Sunny Hostin tore into Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) for voting against a bipartisan January 6 commission, questioning how she could “not want to find out the truth.”. “Some members of Congress are trying to rewrite history, comparing it to a normal tourist visit rather than the insurrection that we all witnessed. Live. You were there that day in the chamber and you called it horrible and not the America you know. So how can you not want to find out the truth about it so that something like that never, ever occurs again in our history?” Hostin said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Bill Barr's despicable conduct is now on full display

(CNN) — It was already a matter of record that William Barr abused his power as attorney general under former President Donald Trump. Turns out, it's even worse than we knew. There's no question that Barr was fundamentally dishonest (to put it charitably). Federal judges nominated to the bench by...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Psaki joins long line of White House officials who flub royal protocol and titles

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki committed a small error this week. She referred Wednesday to Queen Elizabeth II as the “Queen of England.”. The title “Queen of England” became obsolete in 1707, when Scotland merged with England to form the Kingdom of Great Britain. Elizabeth’s correct title is actually “Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.” Her full title, if you want to get fancy with it, is: “Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.”
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Glenn Greenwald tears into CNN, Jim Acosta for questioning IG credibility: Peddling 'outright fabrications'

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald tore into CNN's former White House correspondent Jim Acosta on Thursday after the CNN anchor appeared to discredit the Inspector General's report that debunks the widespread narrative surrounding Lafayette Square and President Trump last summer. Acosta aired his grievances with Interior Department Inspector General Mark...
Public HealthGreater Milwaukee Today

Report: COVID stimulus money favors blue states

SAN DIEGO - Trillions of dollars in new federal stimulus spending has raised questions about where the money is going and who benefits the most. A new study addressing this issue found that the $1.9 trillion COVID stimulus bill passed earlier this year disproportionately went to Democrat-led states. According to...