Springfield arson investigators are looking into the cause of a blaze that heavily damaged two semi trailers and their contents in the 13-hundred block of East Ridgely. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says the fire started in one of the semis, destroying it and its contents. Firefighters got that fire under control, but the intense heat from the flames ignited the contents of an adjacent trailer. It’s not known exactly what was inside, and no damage estimate is yet available.