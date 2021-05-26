Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chelsea Handed Massive Double Injury Boost Ahead of UCL Final vs Man City

By Matt Debono
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKcOm_0aC46KhR00

Chelsea have been handed a massive boost after Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante both took part in team training on Wednesday ahead of the Champions League final.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to Portugal and Porto on Saturday 29 May to face Manchester City in the all-English final.

But Chelsea had been sweating over the availability of duo Mendy and Kante after they had picked up recent injuries.

Kante had sustained a hamstring problem during the 2-1 win over Leicester City, while Mendy was forced off at half-time in Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday at Villa Park.

What Thomas Tuchel said on Monday

On Kante: "With N'Golo nothing has changed. I think about changing my tactics now and stop asking about N'Golo. I'll just put him on the pitch in Wednesday training and don't ask anymore. If there are any problems we will just put him in training and put him on the pitch when the game starts on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lyDyW_0aC46KhR00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Maybe I won't start to the doctors and physios so I don't hear doubts or complaints or nothing. Maybe I have to think about the tactics. It looks good and I hope it stays like this."

On Mendy: "The latest update is we still have hope that he joins training on Wednesday, that he joins the group. He has made huge improvement in his management of pain and so we need further updates on Wednesday. We hope to have him back then.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZrZy_0aC46KhR00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Edou will play if he's fit. And if he's not fit on Wednesday, we will try Thursday, and if not then we will try Friday. We will be reasonable and take responsibility for the decision. At the same time, we have trust if he can't make it. We have a strong guy with Kepa on the bench who would take his place.

"So the race is on. We are happy the images didn't show the injury was too serious. So we are positive. But every hour and every day counts. Hopefully, the team around Edou and he himself can do enough that he is on the pitch. It would be a good boost for us."

And Chelsea have received a massive boost after it was confirmed by multiple outlets that the duo trained with the rest of the squad on Wednesday, taking part in full training.

Mendy and Kante also did a session on their own following the group session on Wednesday at Cobham.

Chelsea are set to fly to Portugal on Thursday ahead of Saturday's final.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
112
Followers
861
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#Ucl#Leicester City#Aston Villa#Ucl Final#The Champions League#English#Cobham#Twitter Facebook#Half Time#Porto#Villa Park#Team Training#Wednesday Training#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Man City winger Mahrez: I want to finish my career here

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez wants to finish his career at the club. The Algerian took some time to find his feet at the club after joining from Leicester City, but is now an integral part of Pep Guardiola's attack. Mahrez and City were recently crowned Premier League champions, and...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola welcomes back De Bruyne, Ederson

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is happy seeing the medical room clear ahead of the Champions League final. Kevin De Bruyne is back in training after injury, which serves as a timely boost for City, while Guardiola confirmed Ederson will be back between the sticks after Scott Carson's surprise inclusion last week.
SoccerBBC

Megan Campbell: Manchester City defender to leave club in June

Manchester City defender Megan Campbell will leave the Women's Super League club when her contract expires in June. The 27-year-old joined City in 2016 and helped the club win a domestic treble before signing a contract extension with the club the following year. A Republic of Ireland international, she also...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea: Play to win and start Edouard Mendy in the FA Cup final

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel should play to win Saturday in the FA Cup final and without question should start Edouard Mendy as the keeper. Tuchel should throw out any previous FA Cup player use convention in starting Kepa Arrizabalaga. Tuchel should forget about any considerations about how a win for Arrizabalaga might inflate his confidence and/or his transfer window value. And, finally, Tuchel should forget about any other considerations whatsoever that may enter into this faulty move, change his mind, and simply play Mendy. This is the title game and in title games, you simply play your best and there is no question that Mendy is his best keeper.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Confirmed Chelsea team vs Arsenal - Kepa starts, Thiago Silva returns, Kante rested

Thomas Tuchel has made a number changes to his side that beat Manchester City at the weekend to take on Arsenal in the London derby at Stamford Bridge this evening. Mason Mount is recalled having been given the weekend off at the Etihad as the Blues' 2-1 win delayed City's title celebrations by three days, only for Pep Guardiola's side to secure the title thanks to Man Utd's 2-1 defeat to Leicester on Tuesday.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Chelsea need titles to complete 'positive' season - Mendy

The Blues are in contention for the FA Cup and the Uefa Champions League titles with four games remaining for them in all competitions. Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has urged his teammates to complete their ‘positive’ 2020-21 season with titles ahead of their FA Cup final clash with Leicester City on Saturday.
Premier Leaguechelseafc.com

FA Cup final report: Chelsea 0 Leicester City 1

Chelsea will have to wait a little longer for our first trophy under Thomas Tuchel after a narrow defeat to Leicester City in the Emirates FA Cup final. We enjoyed the vast majority of the possession during the game, and were denied a goal by the goalkeeper, the woodwork and even VAR, but the return of Chelsea fans, who were watching Tuchel's team play for the first time, turned out to be an unhappy one as Leicester scored the winning goal with their only shot on target.