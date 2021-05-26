Chelsea Handed Massive Double Injury Boost Ahead of UCL Final vs Man City

Chelsea have been handed a massive boost after Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante both took part in team training on Wednesday ahead of the Champions League final.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to Portugal and Porto on Saturday 29 May to face Manchester City in the all-English final.

But Chelsea had been sweating over the availability of duo Mendy and Kante after they had picked up recent injuries.

Kante had sustained a hamstring problem during the 2-1 win over Leicester City, while Mendy was forced off at half-time in Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday at Villa Park.

What Thomas Tuchel said on Monday

On Kante: "With N'Golo nothing has changed. I think about changing my tactics now and stop asking about N'Golo. I'll just put him on the pitch in Wednesday training and don't ask anymore. If there are any problems we will just put him in training and put him on the pitch when the game starts on Saturday.

"Maybe I won't start to the doctors and physios so I don't hear doubts or complaints or nothing. Maybe I have to think about the tactics. It looks good and I hope it stays like this."

On Mendy: "The latest update is we still have hope that he joins training on Wednesday, that he joins the group. He has made huge improvement in his management of pain and so we need further updates on Wednesday. We hope to have him back then.

"Edou will play if he's fit. And if he's not fit on Wednesday, we will try Thursday, and if not then we will try Friday. We will be reasonable and take responsibility for the decision. At the same time, we have trust if he can't make it. We have a strong guy with Kepa on the bench who would take his place.

"So the race is on. We are happy the images didn't show the injury was too serious. So we are positive. But every hour and every day counts. Hopefully, the team around Edou and he himself can do enough that he is on the pitch. It would be a good boost for us."

And Chelsea have received a massive boost after it was confirmed by multiple outlets that the duo trained with the rest of the squad on Wednesday, taking part in full training.

Mendy and Kante also did a session on their own following the group session on Wednesday at Cobham.

Chelsea are set to fly to Portugal on Thursday ahead of Saturday's final.

