Is Clarice new tonight on CBS? We know that there’s a TON of content coming up for the show. With that in mind, viewers may be chomping at the bit to check some of it out. With that very thing being said, though, you will have to wait a little while — think in terms of until next week. The Silence of the Lambs follow-up does still have several episodes still to go this season and, to make up for the long wait, we’re happy to share more of what lies ahead! Below, you can see three synopses that set the stage for what lies ahead…