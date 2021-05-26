Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake Poses With Stylist Luisa Duran, Sparks Dating Rumors

Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday (May 25), the Canadian rapper sent the Internet into a frenzy when a photo of him with his stylist Luisa Duran surfaced online. In the picture, Drake is shown standing behind Luisa with his hands placed on her waist. Given the pose, many, especially those on Twitter, were quick to speculate about the status of the two's relationship — some claiming it was more than a business one.

www.iheart.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

59K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparks#Stylist#Rapper#Online Dating#Romantic Feelings#Canadian#Hollywood Life#Rumors#Photo#Getty Images#Congratulations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

A$AP Rocky Confirms Dating Rumors About His Relationship With Rihanna

A$AP Rocky has officially confirmed his relationship with Rihanna and said she is “the one.”. In a recent interview with GQ magazine, the rapper opened up about his feelings for Rihanna, describing her as “the love of my life; my lady.” The rapper also spoke about what it felt like to be in a relationship with the multi-faceted beauty entrepreneur and entertainer.
Celebritiesdexerto.com

Tayler Holder slams Sommer Ray over Charly Jordan dating rumors

TikTok star Tayler Holder notably parted ways with YouTuber and fitness model Sommer Ray in summer 2020, and drama is still brewing between the ex-couple nearly a year later. Tayler Holder and Sommer Ray’s relationship was a tumultuous one; it seemed like the couple were about to make it official before breakup rumors started to surface, with the two unfollowing each other on Instagram and deleting all of their TikToks together.
CelebritiesPage Six

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola and fiancé Christian spark breakup rumors

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and her fiancé Christian Biscardi could be on the outs. The “Jersey Shore” star sparked online breakup rumors Tuesday when fans noticed she deleted all of her photos of Biscardi and unfollowed him on Instagram. Biscardi, meanwhile, also unfollowed Giancola, 34, on the social media app and...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Drake Has Dinner With Michael B. Jordan After Dropping New Song With Nicki Minaj — See Pics

Drake and Michael B. Jordan looked stylish and relaxed while enjoying dinner together in West Hollywood on Friday night. Drake, 34, took a break from his booming music career on the night of May 14 when he stepped out with Michael B. Jordan, 34. The rapper and actor wore casual but fashionable outfits as they went to dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, CA and appeared relaxed as they were photographed outside the eatery. Drake wore a gray jacket over a white top, neon orange pants, and gray sneakers while Michael donned a red plaid jacket over an olive green top and pants, and brown sneakers.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Hosts Star-Studded "BMA" Afterparty With Chris Brown, Offset, SZA & More

Receiving the title of Artist of the Decade at the Billboard Music Awards was the icing on the cake to a long, successful career for Drake. The OVO mogul accepted his coveted award with his baby boy Adonis by his side, and after taking all of the red carpet photos with his fellow famous friends, he linked up with more celebrities at the after-party of the year—thus far.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Sammi Giancola and Fiancé Christian Biscardi Unfollow Each Other on Instagram, Spark Split Rumors

Have Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and fiancé Christian Biscardi gone their separate ways?. The Jersey Shore alum and her beau sparked breakup rumors this week when fans noticed that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Biscardi, 31, also appears to have deleted all photos of Giancola, 34, from the past two years, while Giancola's last photo with Biscardi dates back to March 2020.
MusicVulture

‘Seeing Green’ Can’t Re-create Nicki Minaj’s Beam Me Up Scotty Magic

Nicki Minaj got the first No. 1 song of her decade-plus career just a year ago this week after hopping on a remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So.” It may have come unjustly late for the rapper, but it was at least fitting that she’d finally made it there off the force of a collaboration. (And she’s gotten another No. 1 since, on another collab, with provocateur 6ix9ine.) That is not to suggest Nicki can’t hold her own — her solo track record is a rap master class — she just holds her own the best when she can feed off her collaborators. She broke out, after all, from a standout verse on the Young Money posse cut “Bedrock”: just eight brash bars, each instantly quotable in their own way. That song also featured two of the rappers who continually bring out the best in Minaj, her mentor Lil Wayne and her peer Drake. Beam Me Up Scotty, Minaj’s 2009 mixtape, which hit streaming for the first time this Friday, features some of her standout first collaborations with Wayne and Drake. The tape also comes with three new tracks, including “Seeing Green,” a new Drake and Lil Wayne linkup that falls short of their original magic.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Says She Wants No Part Of The Female Rapper Competition: "I'm An Artist"

Coi Leray says she doesn't want to be classified as a "female rapper" when it comes to "competition shit" and prefers to be considered an "artist." "I’m not a female rapper. I’m a artist. Leave that rap competition shit for the rappers. I just want to make good music and have a good time," she tweeted, Friday morning.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Shows Love To The OVO Team Following Billboard Music Awards

Drake's achieved a level of excellence that few artists have done in the past. The rapper was honored with Billboard's Artist Of The Decade Award on Sunday following a prolific run in the 2010s that transformed him into the #1 artist in the world. Of course, such an honor required an even bigger celebration afterward.
Celebritiesaudacy.com

Drake posed with this woman and now the internet needs answers

What do you do when you’re Drake’s stylist and he’s just been honored as Artist of the Decade at the Billboard Music Awards? You post a selfie congratulating him of course. Yup, no extra hot tea here folks. The mystery women y'all collectively bout lost your minds over is Luisa Duran, Drake’s stylist for the last 10 years.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Offset "Likes" Tweet Suggesting Saweetie Is Dating A Basketball Star

Ever since Saweetie and Quavo called it quits, the internet has been gossiping about the "My Type" rapper having a new beau. Saweetie has repeatedly been asked about her love life post-Quavo, and each time she's insisted that she's single and not ready to mingle. Last month she told E!'s Nightly Pop, "What is my love life like? It's the pillows, the studio, and putting more money into my bank account."
Celebritieshot969boston.com

A$AP Rocky calls Rihanna the “love of my life”, named GQ’s “Prettiest Man Alive”

Somebody better check on Drake cause the love of his life is now the love of someone else’s life. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since January of 2020 but until now, we haven’t really heard either of them talk about it. In an interview with GQ Magazine, Rocky says when talking about Rihanna “[It’s] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. Adding that “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.” Later on the interview he ever referred to Rihanna as the love of his life and his lady. When the subject of fatherhood came up … Rocky laughed and said, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.” GQ btw has named Rocky the Prettiest Man Alive.
CelebritiesRegister Citizen

Migos' 'Culture III' to Feature Drake, Pop Smoke, Juice Wrld and More

Out Friday, “Culture III” finds support from industry heavyweights Drake, Cardi B and Justin Bieber, in addition to Future, Polo G and NBA Youngboy. Across its 19 tracks, “Culture III” also posthumously features Pop Smoke and Juice Wrld, who died in February 2020 and December 2019, respectively. More from Variety.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. If you thought the rumors about a possible Drake and Kim Kardashian hookup would have Kanye West down in the dumpster, think again. While the bipolar artist might be keeping himself out of the limelight as of...
Theater & Dancehotnewhiphop.com

Drake & Chris Brown Show Face At Quincy Brown's Party

There was once a time when Drake and Chris Brown were essentially sworn enemies but fortunately, that beef has been squashed. According to PageSix, the two artists were spotted at Quincy Brown's 30th birthday party in Los Angeles. Sources close to the situation say that Drake was among the last to show face at the event, pulling up to the party around 4 a.m. Meanwhile, Chris Brown had been enjoying himself at the party and apparently, trying to "dance battle" everyone.
CelebritiesHOT 97

A Picture Of Drake’s $400K Mattress Goes Viral!

Drake’s Toronto mansion was featured in Architectural Digest last year, and since fans have been in awe at the beautiful home. Drake is usual very private, and likes to keep the public out of his personal life- so, it was a treat for fans to be able to take a closer look at this giant pool, NBA- sized basketball court, and other features of his home. Including his $400,000 mattress.
CelebritiesPopculture

A$AP Rocky Finally Speaks out on Rihanna Romance Rumors

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are officially an item! Following years of rumors that they were more than just friends, the "Wild for the Night" rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, confirmed his relationship status for GQ's June/July 2021 cover story, revealing that he and Rihanna are dating. Confirming their...