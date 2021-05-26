Cancel
N'Golo Kanté Reveals Champions League Final Conversation With Man City Star Riyad Mahrez

By Vayam Lahoti
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 16 days ago

Chelsea star N'Golo Kanté will come up against former teammate Riyad Mahrez in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The pair, who played an instrumental role in steering Leicester City to Premier League glory in 2016, will face each other in Saturday's highly-anticipated clash between the west Londoners and Manchester City, who're aiming for their first taste of success on the European front for decades.

"We [Kanté and Mahrez] have spoken about it. We both realise that it’s exceptional," said the 29-year-old, in an interview with UEFA.com ahead of the final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MdYMV_0aC467JF00
Kanté and Mahrez were indispensable to Leicester's 2015/16 side that defied all odds and stunned the world of sport by racing to Premier League glory. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Following their imperious displays during Leicester's historic title-winning campaign, Kanté and Mahrez were among those who stood out as they won individual honours at the end-of-season awards.

Kanté added: "It’s taken a lot of work from before being in Ligue 2 [in France] until now, and a lot of perseverance on the pitch and in training. So, to be playing a match like this [UCL final] is fantastic.

"But we both want to win, so we won’t be friendly on the pitch. I hope it works out for me, and he’s hoping it’ll work out for him [Mahrez], of course!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flCG1_0aC467JF00
 Kanté has delivered on the European stage for this his side this season. (Photo by Antonio Pozo/PRESSINPHOTO)

The France international was left out of the matchday squad for his side's defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend after he came off late with a hamstring issue during the Blues' crucial 2-1 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League last week.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has since provided a positive update on Kanté's fitness, previewing his second cup-final since taking over the reigns at Stamford Bridge in January.

The 47-year-old said: "Nothing has changed. We will just put him [Kanté] in training when the game starts on Saturday and not speak to doctors and physios or changing tactics. It looks good and I hope it stays like that."

