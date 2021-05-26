Cancel
Video Games

Berserk Boy, a vibrant action-platformer, revealed for Switch

By Andrew Rockett
Nintendo Enthusiast
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew developer BerserkBoy games just announced their debut title, Berserk Boy, through a reveal trailer. From the trailer, it’s immediately obvious that Berserk Boy is a vibrant and high-octane action-platformer that takes plenty of inspiration from the Genesis and SNES era of 16-bit classics. Game series such as Sonic the Hedgehog and Mega Man both appear to have an overt influence on the game. Check out the trailer below, courtesy of IGN, to see what I’m talking about.

