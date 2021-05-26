Cancel
Mavs Step Back LIVE: Doncic Dominates; How To Build On 2-0 Lead

By Dalton Trigg
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37R8Rm_0aC463mL00

Luka Doncic dueled it out with Kawhi Leonard on Tuesday night at Staples Center, finishing with 39 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, leading to a Dallas Mavericks’ 127-121 victory in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Doncic was the star of the game, but he also received a lot of help from his teammates in this one, especially from Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. Those two combined for 48 points on 17-of-26 from the field and 9-of-12 from the three-point line.

On this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are joined by a handful of Mavs' faithful in the Locker Room app to talk about the big win, the significance of going up 2-0 in a best-of-seven series, the Clippers underestimating the Mavs’ level of disrespect heading into this series, and much more. Come on in for a good time!

As always, thanks for listening, and be sure to:

-Subscribe to the Mavs Step Back Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms.

-Subscribe to us on YouTube for our exclusive sit-down interviews with great Mavs guests like Mark Cuban, Donnie Nelson, and Willie Cauley-Stein.

-Give us a good rating and review on Apple Podcasts if that's where you listen every week.

NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs Step Back LIVE: Mavericks Playoff Basketball Is Near

The Dallas Mavericks are just two more regular season games away from the most exciting time of the year. NBA playoff basketball on the horizon, and the Mavs currently control their own destiny for the 5th seed in the Western Conference after the Phoenix Suns narrowly defeated the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Dallas can't clinch the 5th seed just yet, but a win over the Toronto Raptors tonight would clinch at least the 6th seed, meaning they would avoid the NBA's play-in tournament.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Dallas Mavs Clinch, But NBA Playoffs Aren’t ‘Dessert’; This Is Luka Doncic Dinner Time

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End 5.14.21…. *We’re better than this. At least we should be. Just when you thought the bar was raised on this Dallas Mavericks season, everyone – fans, announcers, even players – is clamoring to merely get into the postseason by avoiding the dreaded Play-In Tournament.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs Bounce Back vs. Pelicans: Doncic and Porzingis Tune-Up

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks crushed the New Orleans Pelicans, 125-107, in their second-to-last regular season game at home to keep Dallas' NBA Playoffs outlook very bright. After the victory, the Mavs' "magic number" for avoiding the NBA's play-in tournament is now at one, meaning that either a Mavs win or Lakers loss will lock Dallas into a top-six seed.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Dallas Mavs Clinch Playoff Berth, Can Finish 5th Or 6th In NBA West

DALLAS - With the chance to clinch a playoff spot entering Friday's matchup, the Dallas Maverick got the job done with a 114-110 win over the Toronto Raptors. “Getting a win is important,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “It solidified either a six- or a five-spot, depending on what happens on Sunday. And avoiding the play-in (tournament) is significant.”
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs' Luka Doncic Snubbed: NBA Announces MVP Finalists

DALLAS - The NBA announced the three finalists for this year's Most Valuable Player award and Dallas Mavs star Luka Doncic is not among them. At the beginning of the 2021 NBA season, Doncic was the odds-on favorite to take home the NBA's Most Valuable Player award. Doncic's odds fell sharply after a 9-14 start that saw the Mavs fall to 14th in the Western Conference, but he remained in the race through out the season.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs Vs. Clippers II: Can The NBA Sequel Be Better?

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End 5.21.21 …. *Sequels are rarely better and, honestly, I don’t have high hopes for Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Clippers II. I know the Mavs will (maybe) have a healthy Kristaps Porzingis...
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

How Mavs Win: 3 Dallas Keys Vs. Clippers In NBA Playoffs

DALLAS - After a hard-fought regular season full of ups and downs, the Dallas Mavericks will take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA playoffs. Last season, the Mavericks showed some genuinely intriguing signs of potential despite losing to the Clippers in six games. Luka Doncic showcased why he earned All-NBA First-Team status while Dallas was able to see how far they were from contention.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

What Has To Happen? NBA Playoffs Ramifications in Dallas Mavs Final Game

The NBA regular season is closing in a big way with all 30 teams in action and postseason implications on the line. The Dallas Mavericks travel to Minneapolis in their finale to take on the Timberwolves. The outcome of the game will help determine the Mavericks final seeding and their first round opponent for the 2020-21 NBA Playoffs following Sunday night’s action.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs Increase Fan Capacity For NBA Playoffs, Host Vaccine Clinic

DALLAS - You can attend a Dallas Mavericks NBA Playoff game and get your COVID-19 vaccine shot, all at the same time in the same place. The Mavericks will increase attendance for postseason play to near full capacity at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Additionally, the Mavs have partnered with the City of Dallas, to host COVID-19 vaccination events outside on the plaza level for Texas residents aged 18 and older.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Luka or Steph? Who Would You Rather Guard?

DALLAS - As Dallas Mavericks await for their first-round playoff series to begin vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday... I must pose a question... Would you rather be assigned with the task to guard Dallas star Luka Doncic or Golden State Warriors phenom Stephen Curry?. As I watched the...
NBAPosted by
920 ESPN

Sixers Dominate to Take 3-0 Series Lead

It is a well-worn adage that the odd games are most pivotal in a playoff series. The Sixers were dominant versus the Wizards Saturday evening, taking a commanding 3-0 lead. With a loss, the series would have been 2-1, which Doc Rivers said, "After three games of a series were 2-1, it literally can't be any closer."