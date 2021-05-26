Mavs Step Back LIVE: Doncic Dominates; How To Build On 2-0 Lead

Luka Doncic dueled it out with Kawhi Leonard on Tuesday night at Staples Center, finishing with 39 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, leading to a Dallas Mavericks’ 127-121 victory in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Doncic was the star of the game, but he also received a lot of help from his teammates in this one, especially from Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. Those two combined for 48 points on 17-of-26 from the field and 9-of-12 from the three-point line.

On this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are joined by a handful of Mavs' faithful in the Locker Room app to talk about the big win, the significance of going up 2-0 in a best-of-seven series, the Clippers underestimating the Mavs’ level of disrespect heading into this series, and much more. Come on in for a good time!

As always, thanks for listening, and be sure to:

-Subscribe to the Mavs Step Back Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms.

-Subscribe to us on YouTube for our exclusive sit-down interviews with great Mavs guests like Mark Cuban, Donnie Nelson, and Willie Cauley-Stein.

-Give us a good rating and review on Apple Podcasts if that's where you listen every week.