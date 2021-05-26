Cancel
TV Series

Debris: Season Two? NBC Series Creator and Star Share Hopes for Renewal

tvseriesfinale.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebris aired its first season finale on Monday, and the future of the series is still up in the air. With the finale ending with a cliffhanger, viewers are wondering if the series will return. Both the creator of the NBC series, J.H. Wyman, and the star of the sci-fi...

tvseriesfinale.com
Jonathan Tucker
Sebastian Roché
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Conners,’ ‘The Goldbergs,’ ‘The Rookie’ Among Five ABC Renewals

Craig Erwich is has made his renewal decisions at ABC. The network’s newly installed entertainment president has handed out renewals for five of its 10 scripted originals that were on the bubble. Returning for the 2021-22 broadcast season are dramas A Million Little Things (for season four) and The Rookie (season four) as well as comedies The Goldbergs (season nine), The Conners (season four) and Home Economics (season two).
TV Seriesprogramminginsider.com

NBC Cancels Freshman Drama ‘Debris’

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. NBC, which was on the fence about a second season of drama “Debris” when it announced its programming plans two weeks ago, has announced the series has been canceled. The now series finale aired on May 24. The series, from...
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS' Season 18 Finale Leaves Gibbs in Peril

Things are looking a little hairy for Leroy Jethro Gibbs after the explosive end of NCIS Season 18. While Gibbs (Mark Harmon) may have finally determined his 91st rule while investigating a serial killer during his suspension from the NCIS, the maiden voyage of his boat, dubbed "Rule 91" in its honor ends with a fiery explosion. There's good news, as Gibbs is seen alive after the explosion and swimming away, but it certainly leaves NCIS fans on the edge of their seat for next season, debuting on CBS in fall 2021.
TV Seriesbransontrilakesnews.com

Renewed TV Shows 2021: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season

With the 2021 TV season underway, we look ahead to what the future holds for both new and returning shows, whether currently airing or on hiatus. Scroll down to find out which of your favorites have been renewed across cable, premium channels, and streaming services. (Note: This list only includes seasons that have yet to begin airing.)
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

Firefly Lane: Netflix Series Renewed For Season 2

Firefly Lane fans, we've got some good news for you - Netflix has renewed the heart-warming drama for a second series. Based on the novel by Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane told the story of two very different best friends - bold and brash Tully and the shy and retiring Kate.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Breeders: Season Three Renewal for FX Dark Comedy Series

How much bigger can Paul and Ally’s kids get? We’ll find out in season three. Sky (in the UK) and FX have renewed the Breeders TV series for another year. The Breeders TV show stars Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard, Alex Eastwood, Eve Prenelle, Joanna Bacon, Alun Armstrong, and Stella Gonet. The show explores the paradox that every parent knows but will never admit — you would willingly die for your children, but quite often you also want to kill them. Paul (Freeman) is a caring father who discovers that he’s not quite the patient man that he thought he was. His parenting partner is Ally (Haggard), a nurturing mother, loving wife, and a skilled businesswoman who has everything under control until it’s not. In season two, son Luke (Eastwood) is now 13 years old and daughter Ava (Prenelle) is 10, serving up brand new challenges for their parents. Luke’s increasing anxiety and Ava’s growing independence add some new and uncharted complications into the existing chaotic mix of stretched resources, lack of time, and the fine art of winging it while looking like you know what you’re doing. Paul’s parents, — Jackie (Bacon) and Jim (Armstrong) are older too, as is Ally’s mother Leah (Gonet), leading Paul and Ally to find that they now have to parent the generation above them as well as the generation below.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Challenge: All Stars season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following the finale today, can you expect The Challenge: All Stars season 2 to happen at Paramount+? Is there anything to hope for here?. We should note that for the time being, nothing is 100% confirmed as to the future of the show yet. Nonetheless, there are strong signs that more is coming. In a new post on Twitter, former contestant Amaya Brecher confirmed that she was approached about doing a season 2 — but she ended up saying no. What this means is that casting is at least out there preparing as though more of the show is coming, though there is no official word that there will be.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Mosquito Coast: Season Two Renewal for Apple TV+ Drama Series

The story of the Fox family will continue on Apple TV+. The streaming service has renewed The Mosquito Coast for a second season. The first season of seven episodes concludes this Friday. A dramatic series based on the 1981 novel by Paul Theroux, The Mosquito Coast TV show stars Justin...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Manifest new tonight on NBC? New season 3 episode 11 hopes

Is Manifest new tonight on NBC? Given where things are in season 3 right now, it absolutely makes sense to want more story!. The good news is that you are going to have chances to see all of that play out. The bad news, however, is that you’ll be waiting for a while to see what’s next. Because of a special episode of The Wall that is airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, Manifest season 3 episode 11 is airing on Thursday, June 3. Following that, there are two more episodes coming on June 10 that will close out the season. Will those be the final episodes of the series? There will be time to discuss that at some point, as Manifest remains one of the few shows on NBC that have not been either renewed or canceled.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Katey Sagal's Rebel Was Cancelled After Just Five Episodes, According To ABC's Boss

Though not always stated, one of TV's greatest truths is that "life is always better when more Katey Sagal shows are on the air," and ABC viewers were living in splendor thanks to the actresses work on both the freshman legal drama Rebel and the established sitcom The Conners. But while the latter series was recently renewed by the network for a fourth season, Rebel did not fare nearly as well, as it was shockingly cancelled after only five episodes made it to air. Many fans, as well as Sagal and creator Krista Vernoff, wondered what the deal was.
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

'Luis Miguel' Netflix Biopic Series Renewed for Third Season (EXCLUSIVE)

Ahead of its Season 2 finale, “Luis Miguel: La Serie” is announcing that it will get a third (and final) season on Netflix. The musical biopic series, a production of MGM and Gato Grande Productions, a joint venture between MGM and Mexican entrepreneurs Miguel Alemán Magnani and Antonio Cue, is touted as the only officially authorized series about the fiercely private titular international Latino sensation and multi-platinum artist.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Atypical: Has the Netflix Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for Season Four?

Streaming on the Netflix paid subscription platform, Atypical stars Keir Gilchrist, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Rapaport, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Nik Dodani, and Jenna Boyd. This coming of age series centers on Sam (Gilchrist), a young man on the autism spectrum who’s now a freshman in college. He grapples with new challenges, from making friends to managing his schedule. When Sam decides to get a girlfriend, his bid for more independence puts his whole family (Leigh, Rapaport, and Lundy-Paine) on a path of self-discovery.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Lucifer: Season Five Viewer Votes

Is Hell better than L.A. in the fifth season of the Lucifer TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Lucifer is cancelled or renewed for season six. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the fifth season episodes of Lucifer here.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The L Word: Generation Q: Season Two? Has the Showtime Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the Showtime television channel, The L Word: Generation Q is a sequel The L Word series which ran on the same channel from 2004-2009. It stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, Leisha Hailey, Jacqueline Toboni, Leo Sheng, Arienne Mandi, Rosanny Zayas, and Sepideh Moafi. The current iteration continues to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Hailey) and Shane McCutcheon (Moennig), along with new characters Dani Nùñez (Mandi), Micah Lee (Sheng), Sarah Finley (Toboni) and Sophie Suarez (Zayas) as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in Los Angeles.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

City on a Hill: Season Three Renewal for Showtime Crime Drama Series

Jackie Rohr’s schemes will continue. Showtime has renewed the City on a Hill TV show for a third season. The second season of eight episodes finished airing last month. A crime drama series, City on a Hill stars Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Lauren E. Banks, Mark O’Brien, Amanda Clayton, Matthew Del Negro, and Jill Hennessy with guest stars Pernell Walker, Lucia Ryan, Kameron Kierce, Shannon Wallace, John Doman, and Michael O’Keefe. The story unfolds in 1990s Boston and centers on Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge), and his unlikely partnership with corrupt FBI Agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon). Season two centers on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood that is plagued with drug violence and a rightful distrust in local law enforcement. As coalition leader Grace Campbell (Walker) works tirelessly on behalf of the community, her efforts are undermined by gang activity happening right under her nose. Rohr tries to exploit Boston’s defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Unfortunately for him, Ward is onto his adversary’s latest misstep. In time, the personal antagonism between these two escalates to an all-out war between the offices of the U.S. Attorney and the Suffolk DA. No one is safe from the collateral damage.
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

I Am Jazz: Season Seven Renewal for TLC Reality Series

I Am Jazz is continuing to share the story of Jazz Jennings as she starts the next chapter of her life. The reality series, which debuted in 2015, has been renewed for a seventh season by TLC. Production on season seven will start this summer, and when episodes air, viewers will see Jennings living with her family in South Florida.