Lucifer was supposed to end withSeason 5 but the Fox-turned-Netflix series was extended to a very final Season 6. And thank God—I mean, Lucifer—that the show didn't end with that heavenly cliffhanger. For those of you that don't remember (or are still in shambles trying to place the season back together in your mind) the story goes a little something like this: God (Dennis Haysbert) came back to Earth to repair his broken relationship with his children, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside). However, tired of being God and wanting to be with the love of his life in a different universe, he announces his retirement.