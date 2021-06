One of the coolest things about the world of game shows is that the possibilities are truly limitless. Just when you think there’s nothing else that can be done, boom, here comes a network with something new. That’s exactly what happened in 2019 when Fox debuted a new game show called Mental Samurai. Hosted by Rob Lowe, the game show puts people’s minds through the ultimate obstacle course. The show is fun and challenging and it breaks away from the traditional format that most of us have grown accustomed to. On top of that, as with other game shows, Mental Samurai is also fun for viewers at home. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Mental Samurai.