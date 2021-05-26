Power Lawyers 2021: Hollywood’s Top 100 Attorneys

Just as WarnerMedia has some hope for the future, the company is alarmingly stuck in the past. With the Discovery merger likely to take a year or more to close, the company is to some degree hamstrung: Top executives who are seen as lame ducks will be showing up on Zoom calls (or in-person meetings?) for months to come. And, after chafing at AT&T-imposed spending constraints, the wait for federal regulatory approval looks like “another year of treading water in the middle of the most competitive streaming marketplace,” as one company veteran tells The Hollywood Reporter.