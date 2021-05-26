Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Power Lawyers 2021: Hollywood’s Top 100 Attorneys

By Ashley Cullins, Editor
Hollywood Reporter
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Hollywood gets disrupted — whether by a pandemic or a paradigm-shifting merger like the one between AT&T’s WarnerMedia and Discovery — it’s the lawyers who must rewrite the rules of the game. And if there’s anyone who can negotiate tentpoles pivoting to streamers, mediate the detente between writers and agents and navigate the still-insatiable appetite for content, it’s the entertainment industry’s top 100 attorneys — who may never go back to wearing suits and heels but definitely will return to The Grill on the Alley.

www.hollywoodreporter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#The Rules Of The Game#Lawyers#Entertainment Industry#Attorneys#Industry Entertainment#At T#Alley#Warnermedia#Twitter Share#Agents#Writers#Tentpoles#Merger#Wearing Suits#Heels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Behind Jason Kilar’s Unsettled Future at WarnerMedia

Just as WarnerMedia has some hope for the future, the company is alarmingly stuck in the past. With the Discovery merger likely to take a year or more to close, the company is to some degree hamstrung: Top executives who are seen as lame ducks will be showing up on Zoom calls (or in-person meetings?) for months to come. And, after chafing at AT&T-imposed spending constraints, the wait for federal regulatory approval looks like “another year of treading water in the middle of the most competitive streaming marketplace,” as one company veteran tells The Hollywood Reporter.
TV & Videoscynopsis.com

06/08/21: Paramount+ offering ad-supported tier

WE DELIVER THE BROADCAST IMPRESSIONS YOU ARE ALWAYS LOOKING TO BUY. * National Footprint with ownership benefits * Family Friendly * Brand Safe. * Efficient CPM’s * Guaranteed exact minute delivery * Power of local news at scale. * New hyper-targeted OTT extensions * Drive viewer engagement with interactive Flowcodes.