Big 12 Preview: Wildcats know they need to do some damage in OKC
Postseason baseball is not something that K-State baseball fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent memory, and even avoiding the cellar and making the Big 12 Tournament has been considered a successful season in the past. But when Pete Hughes was hired as head coach, he made it clear his expectations were much more than settling for two games and out in the Big 12 Tournament. He wanted to change the culture and eventually, wind up in Omaha for the College World Series.247sports.com