Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Big 12 Preview: Wildcats know they need to do some damage in OKC

By Cole Carmody
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePostseason baseball is not something that K-State baseball fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent memory, and even avoiding the cellar and making the Big 12 Tournament has been considered a successful season in the past. But when Pete Hughes was hired as head coach, he made it clear his expectations were much more than settling for two games and out in the Big 12 Tournament. He wanted to change the culture and eventually, wind up in Omaha for the College World Series.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
208K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12#Kansas State#Match Play#Tcu#Baylor#The College World Series#Rpi#Championship#The Red Raiders#Texas Tech#Game 4#Pm Texas Tech#Beating Texas Tech#Texas Tech#Horned Frogs#Conference Play#Postseason Baseball#K State Baseball Fans#K State Fans#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
News Break
Texas Christian University
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Oklahoma Statechatsports.com

Getting to Know Some Big 12 Opponents: Oklahoma State

I know, I know, this is a Baylor site and I try to stick to Baylor football. But it’s the dead middle of the offseason and there just ain’t much to cover right now, so I figured I’d talk to some fellow Big 12 writers whom I respect to get some more info on Baylor’s future Big 12 opponents. First up is Adam Lunt who writes about Oklahoma State. He’s a great follow and has always been very cordial, nice, and a great resource. With that said, here’s our Q&A:
Baseballdbrnews.com

Ar-We-Va baseball team enjoys big fifth in shutout of Wildcats

Conner Kirsch gave up just one hit over four and two-thirds innings on Wednesday night, as the Ar-We-Va baseball team moved to 3-0 overall with a 14-0 victory in five innings over Glidden-Ralston at Glidden. The win also put Ar-We-Va at 2-0 in Rolling Valley Conference play. Neither team scored...
Sportsnorthscottpress.com

These Wildcats and Beavers know a thing about resiliency

I made the trek to Ames last week for the Class 2A state girls' golf tournament to follow our Durant Wildcats. Typically, covering sports is extremely difficult. I don't have a sports editor …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Wildcats hold workout for two Hutch stars

Just because the transfer portal has been useful and a priority at certain positions for K-State in recent months doesn't mean the Wildcat staff is overlooking or ignoring the plethora of junior college talent within their own borders. Look no further than Tuesday's private workout in Manhattan for evidence of that.
College Sportsheartlandcollegesports.com

Eight-Team College Football Playoff Proposal: Pros and Cons

Within the last couple of months, College Football Playoff expansion has once again been a hot topic. In late April, the College Football Playoff management committee was presented with “some 63 possibilities for change,” with options including from six to 16 teams. Within the last week, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby has made comments that the committee is considering expansion, but that nothing has been finalized. Late last night, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports wrote that multiple sources have told him that a 12-team playoff model is leading the way and is the most likely course moving forward.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Cal Conley is Running Away With The Brooks Wallace Fan Poll

Texas Tech's shortstop Cal Conley has had a great year at the plate and has made his fair share of highlight plays in the hole. His season has put him into a small group of finalists for the Brooks Wallace Award. An award for the best shortstop in college baseball that has a special significance to Red Raider fans. Wallace himself was a Red Raider shortstop who played for the Red Raiders from 1977-80 and died of leukemia at the age of 27.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

K-State Jeopardy! The category: Cats in the NBA

How much do you know about the Kansas State Wildcats? Test your knowledge!. Today's category is Cats in the NBA, or all things dealing with former K-State basketball players in the NBA. Ten clues will be given about memorable players, coaches, events, games, moments, etc. Questions will get more challenging...
College Sportsstakingtheplains.com

Texas Tech Football: A Stat Comparison of the Cumbie Offense

It’s the offseason and we’ve got a good month or so to take a look at some things so that we can maybe figure out what things will look like in the fall. I decided to dig a bit deeper in the Texas Tech and TCU offenses from last year. I know there are some caveats, namely that Sonny Cumbie was likely handcuffed a bit by Gary Patterson. That’s allegedly one of the reasons he maybe looked elsewhere (his contract wasn’t renewed) or was asked to look elsewhere.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Las Vegas predicts Big 12 win totals

It’s never too early to make predictions for the 2021 college football season. And in the Big 12, the competition looks fierce. There’s little separating the middle of the pack after the top two teams, and there could be another up-and-coming program waiting in the wings. Last season, Iowa State...
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit vs. Seattle preview: The Tigers will need need some bullpen day magic

Bullpen games are always a bit of a mystery bag. Maybe it’s the diminished expectations, knowing that the team is in for a taxing day with a lot of their depth guys getting work, but it feels like often offenses fail to take advantage the way you’d expect. The Tigers have a pretty solid spot starter in Tyler Alexander leading the way. Beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess what happens today.
College Sportsbcsnn.com

Texas A&M Poaches TCU's Jim Schlossnagle to Helm Aggie Baseball

Two-time National Coach of the Year Jim Schlossnagle was named the 20th head coach in Texas A&M baseball annals, Director of Athletics Ross Bjork announced. "When we started our coaching search, we made sure we covered all of our bases within Texas and across the country by reaching far and wide to find the right fit for Texas A&M baseball," Bjork said. "As our search progressed, it became abundantly clear that Jim Schlossnagle had the experience, recruiting prowess, player development background and baseball knowledge to deliver a championship-caliber program for Aggie baseball. He owns the best winning percentage of any college baseball program in Texas over the last 10 years and his track record of success on a national stage speaks for itself. Texas A&M deserves to have the very best of the best, and we have hit a proverbial 'grand slam' with Coach Schlossnagle. We are excited to welcome Coach Schlossnagle, Jackson, and Kati to Aggieland and Texas A&M."