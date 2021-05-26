Cancel
TV Series

Black Lightning: CW Series Creator Talks Ending and Spin-Off Ideas

tvseriesfinale.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Lightning has ended after four seasons on The CW, and the creator of the series, Salim Akil, has spoken about the ending of the show. He also discussed with Deadline what could have happened if Black Lightning had continued for a fifth season. Akil said the following about ending...

tvseriesfinale.com
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

The CW Reveals Fall 2021 Schedule and New Series Orders

The CW unveiled its new seven-night programming lineup launching Fall 2021, featuring its fan favorites, the 4400 reboot, and the highly anticipated reemergence of Legends of the Hidden Temple. The network also revealed plans for its midseason schedule, featuring the debut of two new series expanding the lore of some...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Danai Gurira In Talks for Disney+ Black Panther Spinoff Series: Report

While it's still not clear if The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira will be returning as Michonne for the 11th and final season of the long-running series or the upcoming "Rick Grimes" films, but if what The Hollywood Reporter and Collider are reporting pans out, Gurira will be spending a whole lot more time in the MCU reprising her role as Okoye- and not just in Ryan Coogler's upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Working off a reference in a THR profile of Jamie Mandelbaum in the feature "Power Lawyers 2021: Hollywood's Top 100 Attorneys," Collider has confirmed with "sources close to the project" that Gurira is in negotiations for a streaming series from Coogler's Proximity Media set in Wakanda with a heavy focus on her Black Panther character (though representatives for Disney and Marvel have not commented).
TV & VideosTVLine

Black Lightning, Lucifer, Friends: The Reunion

With Memorial Day Weekend upon us, we’re celebrating the ostensible start of summer with a fresh batch of Quotes of the Week. In the list below, we’ve compiled two dozen of the week’s best TV sound bites, including moments both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series. This...
Visual Artbleedingcool.com

Naomi: The CW Series Releases New Key Art, Look At "Team Naomi"

As far as weeks go, this one's been a pretty good one for star Kaci Walfall, award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay, and Arrow writer and co-executive producer Jill Blankenship's Naomi. Of course, getting an official series order from The CW goes a long way towards making that happen. Based on the 2019-debuting comic book series co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, and illustrated by artist Jamal Campbell, the series follows a teen girl's journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi McDuffie (Walfall) is inspired to uncover its origins- and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. To help mark the occasion, The CW released a new piece of key art focusing on Walfall's lead character making the connections; while in the image that follows it, we get to meet the rest of "Team Naomi": Lourdes (Camila Moreno), Nathan (Daniel Puig), and Anthony (Will Myers).
TV SeriesComicBook

Black Lightning Showrunner Had Ideas for Two More Seasons

Black Lightning ended Monday after four seasons on The CW and with the network decided not to pick up the spinoff series Painkiller, it seems that the story of the Pierce family and those they love as well as that of the city of Freeland has come to an end. However, even with Season 4 being Black Lightning's last, series creator Salim Akil had ideas for Season 5 and Season 6, telling Deadline that he always plans ahead even though the fourth season was the known end of the series.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

The 100 spin-off gets status update at The CW

The 100 fans have been waiting for any updates on a planned spin-off for ages, fearing that it may have been silently cancelled. Thankfully, that isn't the case, although the spin-off hasn't exactly made much progress yet. The CW boss Mark Pedowitz appeared on a network press call (via Deadline)...
Moviesmcuexchange.com

Danai Gurira Reportedly Slated to Headline Okoye Origin Spin-Off Series

Deadline reported yesterday that Danai Gurira will be reprising her role as Okoye for the upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as well as what they call “an origin spinoff series for Disney+.” It is unclear whether this series is the previously announced show that will take place in the Kingdom of Wakanda or if this is a separate spinoff series focusing exclusively on Okoye though Deadline seems to hint at the latter.
TV SeriesHypebae

Disney+ Could Be Giving ’Black Panther’s Okoye Her Own Spin-Off Series

Following the success of Marvel’s announcements in recent months, rumors have surfaced suggesting that Black Panther’s Okoye will have her own spin-off series on Disney+. Reports suggest that the series will be centered around Okoye’s origin story, seeing Danai Gurira return as the Dora Milaje warrior, after appearances in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, as well the appearance of another Dora Milaje warrior in the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, featuring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. The news arrives after it was confirmed that Ryan Coogler will be directing another new Marvel series, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which would also see Gurira reprise her role as Okoye.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BATWOMAN: The CW Releases An Awesome First Look At Camrus Johnson Suited Up As Batwing In The Finale

We've caught sight of him in set photos, but The CW has finally shared a first official look at Camrus Johnson suited up as Batwing in the season two finale of Batwoman. Luke Fox will be featured in the series as the "crime-fighting counterpart" of Javicia Leslie's Caped Crusader, but before he can fully embrace his newfound role as a Gotham City vigilante, the hero "must first overcome his own personal demons." That sounds like an intriguing direction to take things in, and the character's story is likely to continue playing out in season three.
TV Seriessideshow.com

Superman Returns to the CW Crossover Event, Bewitched Reboot in the Works from Black-ish Creator, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Marvel has announced the release date for its upcoming animated film Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors. The film features fan-favorite characters like Ms. Marvel, Spider-Gwen, and Squirrel Girl as they join forces to take down an unexpected threat to the Marvel Universe. Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors will air on Disney Channel on September 30th.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Dove Cameron says The CW's Powerpuff Girls live-action show was going to be reworked anyway

We were extremely skeptical of The CW’s live-action Powerpuff Girls show from the start. The plot was going to turn the beloved Cartoon Network heroes into gritty, Riverdale-type characters who were described as “disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting.” And then came the set pictures. The outfits looked like cheap Halloween costumes and confirmed our worst fears that it’d be a shitshow. To make matters worse, the pilot script leaked and it wasn’t received favorably, to say the least. But instead of canceling the show outright, The CW decided to rework the pilot. Many thought the decision came after receiving so many negative reactions, but Dove Cameron, who is set to play Bubbles, says the network was already thinking about re-shooting and rewriting the show.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Releases Official Trailer Ahead Of Premiere On HBO Max

“Did you miss me? I know I’ve missed you,” the mysterious titular character says in the official trailer for the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot on HBO Max. Almost a decade after the end of the original series on the CW, the omniscient “Gossip Girl” narrator (Kristen Bell), is back. Her blog is replaced with an Instagram account but her objective is the same, to expose the secrets of privileged upper-class teens in Manhattan. Watch the trailer above.
TV Seriessideshow.com

Lex Luthor Headed to Supergirl Season 4 on the CW, Showtime Releases Black Monday Trailer, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Actor Michael B. Jordan is set to star in and produce The Silver Bear, an upcoming film from Lionsgate. Based on a book trilogy, The Silver Bear tells the story of a hitman who rises to become the most feared and respected assassin in the criminal underworld. The Silver Bear currently has no release date.