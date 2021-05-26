Black Lightning: CW Series Creator Talks Ending and Spin-Off Ideas

As far as weeks go, this one's been a pretty good one for star Kaci Walfall, award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay, and Arrow writer and co-executive producer Jill Blankenship's Naomi. Of course, getting an official series order from The CW goes a long way towards making that happen. Based on the 2019-debuting comic book series co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, and illustrated by artist Jamal Campbell, the series follows a teen girl's journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi McDuffie (Walfall) is inspired to uncover its origins- and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. To help mark the occasion, The CW released a new piece of key art focusing on Walfall's lead character making the connections; while in the image that follows it, we get to meet the rest of "Team Naomi": Lourdes (Camila Moreno), Nathan (Daniel Puig), and Anthony (Will Myers).