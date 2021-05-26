Nintendo Switch Online updates with Joe & Mac and four other titles
The latest crop of Nintendo Switch Online games is now available, featuring SNES titles Joe & Mac, Magical Drop2, Super Baseball Simulator 1,000, and Spanky’s Quest, and NES title Ninja Jajamaru-kun. (Japan, meanwhile, is getting some different stuff, including Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War). If you grab your Switch, you should see that the Super Nintendo app has its version 2.3.0 update ready to roll, while the NES app hits Version 5.3.0. With five new games in total, the online service now holds 104 games – though many of those games are particularly, er, underwhelming.www.nintendoenthusiast.com