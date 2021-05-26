Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo Switch Online updates with Joe & Mac and four other titles

By Andrew Rockett
Nintendo Enthusiast
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest crop of Nintendo Switch Online games is now available, featuring SNES titles Joe & Mac, Magical Drop2, Super Baseball Simulator 1,000, and Spanky’s Quest, and NES title Ninja Jajamaru-kun. (Japan, meanwhile, is getting some different stuff, including Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War). If you grab your Switch, you should see that the Super Nintendo app has its version 2.3.0 update ready to roll, while the NES app hits Version 5.3.0. With five new games in total, the online service now holds 104 games – though many of those games are particularly, er, underwhelming.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spanky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Switch Online#Nintendo Nes#Online Games#Nintendo Games#New Nintendo#Console Games#Joe Mac#Snes#Super Baseball Simulator#The Super Nintendo#Switch#The Virtual Console#Gamecube#Platforms#Excellent Games#Offerings#Hits#Fire Emblem#Reveal#Magical Drop2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesHypebae

Nintendo May Introduce Upgraded Switch Model by September

As speculated last year, a new report by Bloomberg suggests that Nintendo could be introducing an upgraded Switch model as early as July, with a release to follow in September or October. Not much has been confirmed just yet, but the new gaming device will likely be priced higher than...
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Port Royale 4​​​​​​​ arrives on Nintendo Switch

Kalypso Media and developer Gaming Minds Studios have today released their seafaring trade simulator, Port Royale 4, on the Nintendo Switch. This maritime jaunt around the 17th century Caribbean is the series’ debut appearance on any Nintendo platform and has been specifically designed to take advantage of the console’s features, including full touch-screen support.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Nintendo Switch “Pro” release tipped by Halloween

The next Nintendo Switch was tipped for release in the year 2021, complete with a higher price and replacement plans for the original. The Nintendo Switch Lite is tipped to remain available at the same time as the new Nintendo Switch, while the original device is planned for retirement over an extended period of time.
Video GamesCNET

Nintendo Switch Pro will reportedly be revealed before E3

Nintendo's long-rumored Switch upgrade will be unveiled in the coming weeks and come out in September or October, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. We'll apparently get our first glimpse at the new model ahead of E3 2021, the game industry event that runs June 12 to 15. The device will likely cost...
Video GamesGamespot

Spiritfarer Gets Physical Edition For Nintendo Switch, PS4

Spiritfarer was quietly one of the best games released last year, combining chill management sim gameplay with fun platforming and a gorgeous, colorful art style. In a year filled with heavy hitters like Demon's Souls, The Last of Us Part II, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Spiritfarer still made it into our Top 10 Best Games of 2020 list, and whether you're already a fan or been meaning to play it, you can now own a physical copy of Thunder Lotus Games' delightful hit. The developer has partnered with iam8bit and Skybound Games to release Spiritfarer physical editions for PS4 and Nintendo Switch on July 27, with preorders available globally today. Though Spiritfarer also released on Xbox, there's no word of a physical edition for that platform at this time.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Best Nintendo Switch Exclusives

Nintendo's Switch has become home to an almost overwhelming number of fantastic games since launching back in 2017. A great deal of them have appeared on other platforms — whether celebrated indie games or huge AAA releases getting a second wind on Nintendo's handheld hybrid — but the console is also home to a clutch of brilliant exclusive titles.
Video Gamesimore.com

All Sonic games on Nintendo Switch 2021

Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog, the once bitter rival to Nintendo's Mario, has enjoyed incredible highs and heartbreaking lows throughout his 30 years, but Sonic (and his fans) are rarely deterred. The famous hedgehog is now celebrating his 30th anniversary. Plus, the recent Sonic Central presentation outlined some of his upcoming projects, including a brand new 3D adventure that will be appearing on the Nintendo Switch. If you're looking to familiarize yourself with the blue blur or taking a trip down memory lane, the Nintendo Switch has plenty of Sonic offerings to choose from. Here are all of the Sonic games available on the Switch.
Video GamesComicBook

New Nintendo Switch Pro Listing Found on Amazon

A listing for the "New Nintendo Switch Pro" has now made its way to Amazon Mexico. The listing was shared on Twitter by user @Alphabeat_g, and was then shared by @Wario64. As of this writing, the listing remains up on the site, and readers can find it right here (it's listed as "not available"). It's impossible to say whether or not this is the upgraded Switch console we've all been waiting for, but a lot of video game announcements have been spoiled by retail listings in the past. A recent report by Bloomberg stated that an official announcement is coming soon and will happen prior to E3, so this could be the real deal!
Video GamesPaste Magazine

Report: Nintendo Could Release an Upgraded Switch in 2021

We could be getting an upgraded version of the Switch as early as this year, Bloomberg reported late last night. Sources told Bloomberg that a new, more powerful version of the Switch could be announced before E3 starts in June, and could hit the market in September or October. It would replace the current standard Switch model, coexisting alongside the Switch Lite, the article reports.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Nintendo turned down a Switch version of 3DS title Tank Troopers

In February 2017, one month before the Switch took the world by storm, Nintendo published Tank Troopers, a third-person shooter that focused on 6-player tank warfare. Vitei, the devs behind Steel Diver, led development, and apparently made more than just the 3DS version – studio founder Giles Goddard recently stated in an interview with MinnMax that Vitei had a Switch version of Tank Troopers ready to go, but Nintendo passed on it. Additionally, Nintendo cut a multiplayer mode from the game for “an unknown reason.” Goddard’s full quote follows:
Video Gameshypebeast.com

New Nintendo Switch Might Be Coming This Fall

Nintendo appears to be gearing up to release a new version of its Switch console, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. Sources told the outlet that the upgraded device could be released as soon September or October of this year. The improved console will reportedly have a 7-inch Samsung OLED display for better graphics. An official announcement is expected ahead of the E3 gaming convention, set to take place on June 12-15.
Video GamesSamMobile

Samsung will provide a big upgrade for the Nintendo Switch Pro

It’s been four years since the Nintendo Switch has been on the market. It has proven to be one of Nintendo’s best-selling consoles. So it goes without saying that a lot of people are looking forward to its successor. Reports suggest that the successor will be called the Nintendo Switch...
Video Gameswersm.com

The New OLED Nintendo Switch Could Drop in September

The long-rumored OLED Nintendo Switch could be released as soon as September, according to a report by Bloomberg. Manufacturing is reportedly planned to start in July. According to the report by Bloomberg, Nintendo could announce the new version of the Switch before the E3 trade show, which kicks off in virtual form on June 12.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Beautiful Desolation launches on PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Untold Tales has released Beautiful Desolation on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The sci-fi game promises players a thrilling adventure that will undoubtedly captivate. If you haven’t heard anything about the game, don’t worry; you’ve come to the right place. In Beautiful Desolation, you are thrown into a future, alternate-reality South Africa governed by superior extraterrestrial technology that is both adored and hated. Explore, solve puzzles, make critical dialogue choices, and be prepared to face difficult decisions in a sci-fi scenario hardly unexplored by previous games.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Nintendo Switch Pro Announcement Soon – Rumor

According to new reports the Nintendo Switch Pro, a mid console life upgrade to their Nintendo Switch, may see an official announcement soon. According to Bloomberg, Nintendo plans to announce the new system sometime before the start of E3 on June 12th. Disclaimer – This information has not been verified,...
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo E3 2021 Tease Has Nintendo Switch Fans Excited

A new tease about Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct from a prominent Nintendo insider has Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite fans excited. Speaking previously about Nintendo's E3 2021 showcase, Nintendo insider Nate Drake noted they were excited, but not overly excited based on what they know. That said, apparently, something has changed, because now the insider has revealed their hype for Nintendo's E3 showcase is a nine out of ten. In other words, they are extremely hyped.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Trove Officially Brings Cubic Fun to Nintendo Switch

Trove released in 2015 as a sandbox game developed and published by Trion Worlds and has since then released on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2017. Thus, the game is available on essentially all major last-generation consoles. With its unique style, design, graphics and gameplay, Trove was an immediate hit in the gaming community and has strived since then with over 28 million players on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. With consistent effort, updates and content into Trove, it is no surprise that Gamigo announced that its online, cubic MMO, Trove, will be coming to the Nintendo Switch this summer. To announce its Switch launch, gamigo released a gameplay trailer showcasing the best features of the game as well as its hectic, fun combat.