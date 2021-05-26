Nintendo Switch Online updates with Joe & Mac and four other titles

A listing for the "New Nintendo Switch Pro" has now made its way to Amazon Mexico. The listing was shared on Twitter by user @Alphabeat_g, and was then shared by @Wario64. As of this writing, the listing remains up on the site, and readers can find it right here (it's listed as "not available"). It's impossible to say whether or not this is the upgraded Switch console we've all been waiting for, but a lot of video game announcements have been spoiled by retail listings in the past. A recent report by Bloomberg stated that an official announcement is coming soon and will happen prior to E3, so this could be the real deal!