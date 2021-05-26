Cancel
‘Chef Boot Camp’: Food Network Orders Second Season Of Cliff Crooks Series

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Chef Cliff Crooks will return to Food Network for another season of Chef Boot Camp. Food Network renewed the Crooks-hosted series for its sophomore season nearly a week after it wrapped its first. Chef Boot Camp, which premiered April 8, follows Crooks as he helps three restaurant chefs, who have been nominated by establishment owners, to spruce up their lackluster skills and performance in the kitchen. With their jobs on the line, Crooks takes them through a series of grueling food challenges to determine who has the talent and passion to succeed and who is better off leaving the restaurant for good.

