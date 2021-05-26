MGM’s Top Attorney Lesley Freeman on Finding Her Place in Hollywood and Keeping a Busy Film Slate Amid the Pandemic
In the middle of closing a complicated film output deal in 2007, Lesley Freeman found herself traversing the streets of midtown Manhattan, where she worked at the time, in a pedicab during rush hour on a Friday afternoon to pick up her 5-year-old daughter from day care. "There were no cabs," says Freeman with a laugh. She was brokering an agreement with Fox for her then-employer, HBO. When she got back to the office, colleagues and her boss took turns babysitting, ordering food delivery, and transforming a couch into a makeshift bed for her daughter. The deal was signed at 9 o'clock the next morning, and Freeman gained important insight into a key factor for career success. She says, "People were supportive of my whole life and helping me succeed in what I was trying to do, both in the workplace and as a mom."