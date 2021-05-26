Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

MGM’s Top Attorney Lesley Freeman on Finding Her Place in Hollywood and Keeping a Busy Film Slate Amid the Pandemic

By Mia Galuppo
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the middle of closing a complicated film output deal in 2007, Lesley Freeman found herself traversing the streets of midtown Manhattan, where she worked at the time, in a pedicab during rush hour on a Friday afternoon to pick up her 5-year-old daughter from day care. “There were no cabs,” says Freeman with a laugh. She was brokering an agreement with Fox for her then-employer, HBO. When she got back to the office, colleagues and her boss took turns babysitting, ordering food delivery, and transforming a couch into a makeshift bed for her daughter. The deal was signed at 9 o’clock the next morning, and Freeman gained important insight into a key factor for career success. She says, “People were supportive of my whole life and helping me succeed in what I was trying to do, both in the workplace and as a mom.”

www.hollywoodreporter.com
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
537
Followers
869
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Burnett
Person
Ryan Gosling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Midtown Manhattan#Mgm Television#Lionsgate#Paramount Television#Fox Entertainment#Finding Her Place#Hbo#O Melveny Myers#Rocky#Uamg#Epix#Orion#Bond#Gucci#Hollywood Reporter#Major Studios#Daughter#Chicago#Snow Free L A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Disney
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
UCLA
Related
Businesskclu.org

Amazon Buys MGM's Hollywood Studio. What It Means For Film Industry

Amazon said yesterday it will acquire the Hollywood studio MGM for more than $8 billion. Now, when you're Amazon, that's not even that much money, but it's the latest big acquisition for the entertainment industry. So we called John Horn, who covers entertainment for KPCC. Broadly speaking, what's driving these...
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

What Happens to James Bond, ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ and Other MGM Films and TV Shows After Amazon Takeover

MGM’s extensive catalog is filled with acquisitions and titles with distribution rights tied up by other studios. Amazon’s $8.4 billion purchase of MGM will add over 5,000 movies and TV shows to Amazon Prime’s streaming catalog. But that doesn’t mean Amazon will become home to all of MGM hits like James Bond and “Handmaid’s Tale” all at once — or perhaps ever. Why? It’s complicated.
BusinessScreendaily

Comment: MGM deal is a game-changer for Amazon and Hollywood

It took a while, but after years of speculation over the fate of MGM and whether a streamer would ever buy a Hollywood studio, Amazon has obliged and snapped up the 97-year-old company for an eye-popping $8.45bn. This could be a game-changer for Amazon. Many have baulked at the price...
BusinessKeene Sentinel

Why Amazon buying MGM is a watershed moment for Hollywood and tech

After years of waiting, predictions that a tech giant would buy a legacy film and TV studio are finally coming true. Amazon said Wednesday it is acquiring Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios for $8.45 billion — snapping up a library of more than 4,000 movies and storied franchises including “James Bond,” “Rocky” and “The Pink Panther” — a watershed moment in the collision of Hollywood and big tech.
MoviesPosted by
The Week

A Quiet Place Part II's strong debut is a 'giant leap forward' for Hollywood

The summer movie season is back. John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II is projected to gross a strong $58.5 million domestically in its four-day opening weekend, including $48.4 million over three days, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That's the best domestic opening of the COVID-19 pandemic, beating Godzilla vs. Kong's $48 million five-day debut. Despite the pandemic, the horror sequel will make about as much in its debut as the original A Quiet Place, which opened with $50 million domestically in 2018.
BusinessVulture

Can MGM Help Amazon’s Video Business Roar?

After months of speculation, Amazon Wednesday formally agreed to snap up MGM, one of the most iconic brands in Hollywood. The $8.45 billion purchase price is a tad less than the $9 billion figure that had been floated, but it’s still a ton of money for a company that saw its best days decades ago. And yet, Jeff Bezos and his Amazonians clearly see value in the studio — not so much for what it has been making in recent years but for what it produced in the past. Mike Hopkins, the former Hulu and Sony exec who now heads up video for Amazon, admitted as much in a press release announcing the agreement. “The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of [intellectual property] in the deep catalogue that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team,” he said. Translation: Get ready for Rocky: The TV Series and the Legally Blonde animated movie, coming to Prime Video in fall 2023.
Chicago, ILNBC San Diego

‘It Changed a Lot': Chicago Jeweler on How Pandemic Forced Her to Reimagine Her Business

For Alicia Goodwin and her jewelry business, the coronavirus pandemic meant reimagining in more ways than one. "Before the pandemic was me flying every five seconds, traveling a lot, doing a lot of shows, carrying 200 pounds of luggage by myself to different cities, setting up for a two day or three day show, breaking down after the show, flying to another city, doing the same thing, packing, you know, also coming back to Chicago for like a few days, fulfilling online orders and then flying back out and then also making new stuff for the next show," Goodwin, founder of Lingua Nigra told NBC Chicago.
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Will Amazon “Reimagine” MGM’s Film Studio?

Shortly after Amazon’s May 26 announcement that it was buying MGM in a deal valued at $8.45 billion, Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke and her boss Mike Hopkins held a town hall with employees from the Hollywood studio. “They expressed how good this will be for Prime customers and growing their entertainment portfolio,” says one person who attended the virtual session. “And they intend to do theatrical. How this plays out relative to which titles is unclear.”
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Japanese Breakfast Frontwoman Michelle Zauner to Adapt Memoir ‘Crying in H Mart’ as Film at MGM’s Orion Pictures

Michelle Zauner, best known for her indie rock act Japanese Breakfast, will turn her best-selling memoir “Crying in H Mart” into a feature film for MGM’s Orion Pictures. Orion has acquired the rights to “Crying in H Mart,” which hit No. 2 on the New York Times Best Sellers list earlier this year and follows Zauner’s experience growing up as a Korean child in Oregon. The studio has set Zauner herself to adapt the book for the screen, as well as provide the film’s score performing as Japanese Breakfast.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Steve McQueen

BAFTA TV Craft Awards: ‘Small Axe,’ ‘I May Destroy You’ Clean Up. Small Axe and I May Destroy You were the big winners at the 2021 BAFTA TV Craft awards, celebrating the best creativity behind the camera, on Monday night. In a virtual event broadcast on…. TV News. May 24,...
Moviesmxdwn.com

Katherine Waterston Joins Damien Chazelle’s 1920 Hollywood Film ‘Babylon’

Katherine Waterston is set to join Damien Chazelle’s upcoming Paramount film about 1920s Hollywood, Babylon, as confirmed by Deadline. Waterston’s role in the film and the plotline are both currently being kept under wraps, but what is known is that it’s an R-rated drama that is set in the historic moment in Hollywood when the industry turned from silent film to talkies.
MoviesDispatch

What to stream this weekend: HBO Max musical 'In the Heights,' Mark Wahlberg's 'Infinite'

While movie theaters are mostly back up and running for the summer season, new streaming films are still coming home to entertain you and your family. This weekend, "Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu tackles the movie version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's pre-"Hamilton" Broadway hit for HBO Max, Mark Wahlberg sees past lives in a Paramount+ sci-fi action thriller, a lost George Romero film is unearthed by Shudder, and Gina Rodriguez fights sleep deprivation in a Netflix family drama.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Fast and Furious star joins Queen Latifah in Netflix thriller

Fast and Furious star Chris Bridges (aka Ludacris) has just signed onto a new Netflix thriller movie. Bridges' new project is titled End of the Road, and he'll be starring alongside Queen Latifah in the leading role. She will also serve as an executive producer. Reacting to the news on...