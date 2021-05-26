Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 26

By Katelyn Brown
KSHB 41 Action News
 15 days ago
41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

LATEST: COVID-19 case tracker for Missouri, Kansas and Kansas City

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Wednesday marked the 300th daily update from the University of Kansas Health System since the pandemic began.

The system is treating seven patients with COVID-19 infections. Six of those seven are asymptomatic and the only patient that is symptomatic is unvaccinated. Another 10 patients are in recovery.

Doctors reminded viewers that a vaccine doesn't mean you cannot get COVID-19, but it does mean you won't be severely ill or hospitalized. The asymptomatic patients in the hospital come in for other reasons and test positive upon screenings.

The topic of the day was anxiety and mental health and one patient shared her anxiety journey that was exacerbated by the pandemic.

Johnson County Community College to restore normal operations

Starting June 1, things will start to look a little more normal again on the campus of Johnson County Community College.

The school announced Wednesday that as of June 1, the campus will return to normal operations.

That means things like in-person activities and events at all locations will resume normal.

It also means that, in accordance with guidelines recently updated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks will not be required for vaccinated people while on campus.

“We have come a long way over the course of the past year," Chris Gray, JCCC vice president of strategic communications and marketing said in a release. "The College has been gradually taking steps in anticipation of the updated guidance from the CDC and feel confident in the measures we have put in place and actions taken to date. We look forward to seeing and hearing the vibrancy of life back on campus from our students, community members and employees.”

More information about the school's return to normal operations is available on its website .

In-person job fair returns for first time since start of pandemic

For the first time in a long time, 30 employers will gather Wednesday for an in-person job fair for Kansas Citians seeking employment.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kansas City, Kansas, Community College Technical Education Center.

Blue Koi closes 39th Street location

Blue Koi is closing its 39th Street location due to the pandemic shortage of restaurant workers. They will consolidate efforts into the Leawood location.

CDC: Half the adult population in U.S. now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

More than half of the United States population older than 18 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control . More than 131 million people over 12 have been fully vaccinated.

Find more coronavirus news and resources from 41 Action News here.

ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

