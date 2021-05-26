Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

YOUR MONEY: Is a COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan right for your business?

Patriot Ledger
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleMore than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic began, small businesses and nonprofit organizations across the country still seek financial assistance to deal with the economic ripple effects. The most pressing question being when Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds run out, what should you do? One option might be the pandemic-modified Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, now known as the COVID-19 EIDL. But before you decide to apply, it’s wise to read the fine print.

www.patriotledger.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Loan#Loan Application#Ppp Loan#Covid 19#Eidl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PPP
News Break
Health
News Break
Small Business
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Small BusinessVindy.com

Disaster planning doesn’t end with COVID-19

COVID-19 changed how we do business, but what didn’t change is our need for cohesive small- business disaster plans. As we dive into summer, traditional weather threats are obvious. Not so obvious are threats from civil unrest or cybersecurity. The U.S. Small Business Administration is here to help. To date,...
Agriculturestcroixsource.com

Secretary of Agriculture Declaration Makes SBA Economic Disaster Loans Available

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced today that Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and private nonprofit organizations in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, due to a drought that began April 20. “When the secretary of agriculture issues a...
Small Businessprogramminginsider.com

Second Round of PPP Loans to Provide Covid-19 Relief to Small Businesses

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Congress has approved $900 billion worth of Covid-19 relief under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The Act includes $284 billion to be used for a second round of PPP loans for small businesses. Businesses will be able to apply for a second PPP loan, but will be subject to stricter eligibility requirements to prioritize funding to those who missed out on the first round of loans.
Calcasieu Parish, LALake Charles American Press

Is your business prepared for a disaster?

We have now entered hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency predicts a range of 13 to 20 named storms. Six to 10 of those could become hurricanes. Although an area of distributed weather in the Bay of Campeche could develop into a tropical depression by the middle of this week, it’s not time to panic about the weather. It’s time to plan.
Small Businesssfabridge.com

Grants, Loans, and Programs to Benefit Your Small Business

Over 99% of America's 28.7 million firms are small businesses, and 88% have fewer than 20 employees. After the year of COVID, many can't wait for a Government stimulus to bail them out and are instead looking for ways to fund their business and get back on track. Government Grants:...
Jamestown, NYPost-Journal

Loan To Aid City Business Impacted By COVID-19

A Jamestown manufacturer that was impacted by COVID-19 has been awarded a loan through the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency. During a meeting this week, Carol Rasmussen, county IDA business development manager, spoke on behalf of International Ordnance Technologies Inc. She said the Harrison Street company, which manufactures machine gun links, stripper clips and components of ammunition for domestic/foreign ammunition manufactures and distributors, as well as does metal stamping, requested a $337,500 loan for working capital and to purchase machinery equipment.
Public Healthbusinessnewswales.com

The Impact of COVID-19 on Planning your Business Exit

Whether they’re looking to spend precious time with family, have re-evaluated life goals due to the pandemic or are looking to a good retirement, many business owners are worried they won’t be able to sell their businesses because of the impact of COVID-19 on the economy. Local business broker, Michael...
Credits & LoansCanyon News

When Should You Use A Personal Loan For Your Business?

UNITED STATES—It’s normal for businesses to take out a loan now and then, whether they’re startups or established businesses. Business loans are among the options that help entrepreneurs get the capital they need to start or grow their businesses. The problem is, such loans are often difficult to acquire. For...
Personal FinancePosted by
SPY

Should You Refinance Your Student Loan?

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. It’s easy to feel like you’ve been paying off your student loans for months and yet, the total balance hasn’t budged—what...
Personal Financepeedeenewsnetwork.com

FDIC Consumer News: Money Management for Youth

Many young people think about how to earn money to buy the things they want, but it is important to learn how to manage that money too! The best place to start is with a bank account. Once you land that new job, open a bank account to keep track of your money and keep it safe. The account will open the door for making better financial decisions and becoming more confident in money management.
Personal Financelodivalleynews.com

Central Bank changes Open Banking calendar due to PIX

Last Thursday , central bank (BC) He changed the Open Banking calendar again, or the Open Financial System. In this way, the calendar of the open financial system is separated into some stages, which have a specific past date. In the third phase, scheduled for August 30, only users will be able to Make conversions via PIX.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

The Child Tax Credit: How Will The $3,600 Payment Affect Your Tax Returns

The Child Tax Credit payments are an advance against the 2021 tax returns that you will file only in 2022. This monthly payment through the New Federal Enhance Child Tax Credit is set to start on July 15, 2021. The payments will go to close to 39 million covering roughly 90% of children in the US, according to the IRS.
Income Taxsamachar-news.com

IT compliance deadlines extended, tax exempts on COVID treatment: All you need to know | Personal Finance News

New Delhi: The Indian government on Friday (June 25) announced a slew of measures aimed at providing a sigh of relief to taxpayers reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic. For starters, the government has extended the deadlines for several deadlines for Income Tax compliances, including the last date to link your PAN card with the 12-digit Aadhaar Card, said the Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur. The government is also offering benefits to employers who took care of the hospitalisation bills of their employees for the treatment for COVID-19.