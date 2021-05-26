Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Churchill Downs Entries, Friday May 28th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 2021-05-26

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Sparkys Surprise (L), 123S. Bridgmohan2-6-4Alice Cohn10/1. 4Magic Carpet (L), 123D. Cannon9-7-6Donald Habeeb15/1. 5Nashvegas (L), 123M. Garcia4-3-10Aaron Shorter2/1. 6Mister Oakley (L), 123D. Cohen7-7-8Norman McKnight5/2. 2nd-$29,400, Claiming $8,000-$8,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Distorted Ransom (L), 118R. Bejarano8-6-4Matt Kordenbrock12/1. 2Feeling It...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Churchill Downs#3 Year Olds Up#Barkley3 1#Bridgmohan2#Carpet Lrb#123d#4 Year Olds Up#Arrieta4#Jockeylast#Clover#Leparoux4 X Xjack#Allowance#La Land Lrb#Nick Lrb L Rrb#Turk#Gaffalionex#Sing My Song#Court6#Hernandez1#1dana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Churchill Downs Results Sunday June 13th, 2021

1st-$37,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.490, 45.370, 1:09.840, 1:22.800, 00.000, 1:36.090. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Black Kat Taps126344-14-13-½1-1½1-4¾J. Graham4.402.802.101.20. My Girl Lexi118623-33-24-53-hd2-2¾J. Leparoux4.402.406.70. Woke Up to Aces124232-1½2-22-22-½3-3D. Van Dyke2.201.40. Coal Shaft120411-1½1-1½1-hd4-34-¾T. Gaffalione6.30. Her Giant1265666665-1R. Bejarano21.60. Shelley's Gem124155-½5-15-25-1½6C. Miller29.00. Exacta (3-6) paid $22.00; $0.1 Superfecta...
GamblingFrankfort Times

Columbus Entries, Friday

1st_$6,900, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
GamblingFrankfort Times

Pleasanton Entries, Friday

1st_$9,500, mdn cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Delta Downs Entries, Monday

1st_$5,500, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 2YO, 3f. 2nd_$11,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 2½f. 3rd_$11,500, , 3YO up, 3f. 4th_$11,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 2½f. 6th_$25,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2 L), 3f. Angel Tough128Five Bar Miracles128. Violet Stilettos128Rddjacquiesfastdash126. Love This Dash128Davids Last Game126. Jp Jess Cartel126Loves It128. Sizzlin N Louisiana128Hey Girl...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Evangeline Downs Early Entries, Friday June 25th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Nosy Banker (L), 115P. Cotto, Jr.7-1-5Corale Richards. 4Blazing Fire (L), 120A. Batista10-6-7Cortland Harrison. 6Loveu and Proudofu (L), 120C. Fusilier2-4-7Corale Richards. 7Golden V C (L), 123W. Rodriguez7-7-8Kenneth Westlye. 2nd-$9,000, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Leyton's Hippie (L),...
GamblingFrankfort Times

Gulfstream Park Entries, Friday

1st_$70,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 7½f. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Wyoming Downs

2nd_$4,000, , 3YO up, 3½f. 3rd_$7,500, alc, 3YO up (C), 3f. 4th_$8,000, alc, 3YO up, . 5th_$4,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 4½f. 6th_$6,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 4½f. 7th_$5,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. Jonathan's Star126Lovely Linda121. All in Stew Oui126Diabolical Time126. Little Lilly121Time for Kisses121. 8th_$6,500, alc, 3YO...
HobbiesFrankfort Times

Assiniboia Downs Entries, Wednesday

1st_$11,500, wvr mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Chippewa Downs Entries, Sunday

2nd_$3,000, alc, 3YO up, 4½f. 3rd_$2,800, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 5½f. 4th_$2,800, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 5½f. 5th_$9,900, mtch, 3YO up, 3½f. 6th_$3,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. Lets Tango124Herecitykitty124. Speedy Miss124Flat Out Rowdy124. Bluegrass Soul124. 7th_$20,000, , 2YO, 3½f. Northern Plains Quarter Horse Futurity. Shesa Dashin Jess121Ima Dashing...
HobbiesFrankfort Times

Louisiana Downs Entries, Saturday

1st_$10,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SportsFrankfort Times

Finger Lakes Entries, Monday June 28th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Goldmine Kaz (L), 122O. Gomez4-4-2Louis Sirianni12/1. 3Alongcametheprince , 122J. Davis2-3-2Dylan Clarke8/5. 4Big's Gray Day (L), 122J. Sone7-4-4Rachel Sells6/1. 5Old Man Winter (L), 124L. Perez1-3-5James Acquilano5/1. 6Missionatthespa (L), 122H. Hernandez4-3-3Michael LeCesse5/2. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
Sportstwinspires.com

Selections for juvenile stakes at Churchill Downs on June 26

A pair of black-type races for the juveniles are part of a monstrous card at Churchill Downs on Saturday. And I have a fairly solid opinion in both of the dashes. A field of 10 two-year-old fillies will go six panels on the dirt featuring a few fine prospects. I prefer outer post slots for juvenile races in general, so my major focus will be on a pair of fillies that have drawn well off the rail.
Sportstwinspires.com

Scully: Spot plays for Churchill Downs on June 19

A trio of graded winners highlight Saturday’s $110,000 Roxelana Overnight S., the featured event on an 11-race program at Churchill Downs, and Sconsin will take some beating following her convincing win in the May 22 Winning Colors S. (G3). A one-run closer last season, four-year-old Sconsin has shown more tractability...
GamblingFrankfort Times

Evangeline Downs Entries, Thursday

1st_$9,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Saegertown, PAthecorryjournal.com

10U Posse plays in Saegertown

SAEGERTOWN — The Corry 10U Posse participated in the Tom Brunot Memorial Softball Tournament in Saegertown last weekend. The girls started off the day against Cranberry Chaos. Corry started off the top of the first when Jordyn Watrous reached on an error, stole second and third and scored on a double by Koda Kuzma. Kuzma then scored on a groundout by Ayvah Taylor.
Baseballchatsports.com

Dillon Dingler triples twice in Erie victory

After dropping the first two, the Hens needed a win and they produced one with a power outburst on Thursday. They got to work quickly, dropping four on the Birds in the bottom of the first. Zack Short led off with his sixth homer of the year to open the scoring. A one out single from Renato Nuñez and a walk to JaCoby Jones set the stage for Aderlin Rodriguez, who launched his ninth of the year over the wall in left to make it 4-0.
SportsHastings Tribune

BC-Chart Prairie Meadows

1st-$14,201, , 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:59.170. Winner: BR F, 2, by Just Amazing Jess-Determinedly. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Odds. Trs Amazing Gracie;124;4;1;2-½;1-hd;E. Navarrete, Jr.;15.70. Corona Ken;124;7;5;3-½;2-1;J. Dominguez;13.00. Lil Sister;124;9;4;5-hd;3-2;D. Amaya;4.30. Ts Perry Kool;124;3;3;1-hd;4-½;S. Smith;7.50. Classinova;124;2;10;9-½;5-¾;E. Escobedo;1.50. Ts Tres My Dust;125;6;2;4-½;6-nk;B. Quiroz;16.80. Casanovas Doll;124;10;8;10;7-2¾;A. Alvidrez;5.20.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Fever release F Lauren Cox, recent No. 3 overall pick

The Indiana Fever on Sunday waived forward Lauren Cox, the third overall pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft. Cox, 23, was averaging 1.4 points and 2.0 rebounds in 11 games off the bench this season. The former Baylor player averaged 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in 25 career games with...