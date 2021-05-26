Churchill Downs Entries, Friday May 28th, 2021

After dropping the first two, the Hens needed a win and they produced one with a power outburst on Thursday. They got to work quickly, dropping four on the Birds in the bottom of the first. Zack Short led off with his sixth homer of the year to open the scoring. A one out single from Renato Nuñez and a walk to JaCoby Jones set the stage for Aderlin Rodriguez, who launched his ninth of the year over the wall in left to make it 4-0.