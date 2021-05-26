Cancel
Astronomy

GALLERY: Super blood moon lunar eclipse over Utah

By Sara Knox, KUTV
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KUTV) — A rare event - the super blood moon lunar eclipse - was captured through pictures and video by 2News viewers across the state. This was the first lunar eclipse of 2021 and just happened to land on the same night a supermoon and blood moon event was taking place.

