Has announced the completion of its acquisition of Next Gear Solutions, a provider of digital workflow platforms and solutions for the property restoration industry. “The combination of CoreLogic and Next Gear introduces a more compelling alternative to the status quo,” said Garret Gray, Founder and CEO of Next Gear Solutions. “We invite those seeking strategic agility to consider the breadth of our entire platform. We are committed to providing leading edge solutions that promote customer choice and will continue to work with all industry participants to ensure secure and customer-directed flow of data, so the market has expanded options.”

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO