“I want to bring hope. As we come out of a period of sadness, I want to make art that encourages people to slow down, to leave their screens and look at nature, to find solace in the world around us.” Artist and sculptor Jean-Michel Othoniel has long been celebrated for his large-scale, jewel-like outdoor floral works, with La Rose des Vents recently unveiled as a permanent piece in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, and other sculptures held in the Louvre. His new exhibition this autumn in Paris’ Petit-Palais Garden and Museum explores the theme of Narcissus (the flower and ideas around reflection); it’s an explosion of beauty that Parisians have been waiting for since museums shut their doors, but also a celebration of nature, in which they have found solace. He is not alone in his mission.