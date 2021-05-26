A Timeline of the “Strained Relationship” Between Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine and Ousted Bassist David Ellefson

In a recent interview with the "Nothing Shocking" podcast, acclaimed bassist James LoMenzo was asked how he landed the gig with MEGADETH a decade and a half ago. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I just finished playing with BLACK LABEL SOCIETY. And I was kind of — how can I say this delicately? — healing; I was sitting at home healing. So there I was in my backyard. And the cell phone rings, and it's a friend of mine who used to, at the time, work for ESP Guitars as a representative. And he was just a friend of mine, 'cause I met him years earlier; he used to represent one of the other manufacturer companies that I was involved with. And he calls up and he goes, 'J.Lo, you looking for a gig?' And I said, 'Not really. I'm kind of taking a minute here.' And he goes, 'Well, I hope you can turn this down.' And I said, 'All right. What do you got?' And he goes, 'It's one of the big metal bands.' And so I'm sitting there and I go, 'Well, it's not METALLICA, 'cause they just got Robert Trujillo.' 'Well, I can't tell you.' So I was, like, 'You can't tell me? What am I auditioning for? What am I doing?' And he goes, 'Look, just together your heaviest stuff — like, fast, heavy stuff — and send it to me, and I'll send it.' And I said, 'It must be MEGADETH, right?' And he goes, 'I can't tell you.' I said, 'All right, so you want me to get together my heavy stuff and you're gonna send it to Dave Mustaine, right?' He goes, 'Stop.' I didn't have very much. So I gave him a couple of songs I thought were pretty good. And I got a call a couple of days [later], and it was Dave on the phone. And he [said], 'I'd love to get together and meet you. Bring your bass down and we'll listen to you.'