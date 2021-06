Polygon ecosystem has a lot of upcoming projects. The recent spike in Polygon’s coin MATIC has increased its demand. The ecosystem and AU21 Capital are now joining hands. Polygon is one of the most promising blockchain institutions that seek to remove scalability issues and promote faster and efficient crypto transfers. It has a lot of upcoming projects lined up as it gears up to implement new developments in its functioning. To promote development, a huge number of changes need to be made. Therefore, a large chunk of capital was generated by the ecosystem as it teamed up with AU21 Capital.