YOUR MONEY: Is a COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan right for your business?
More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic began, small businesses and nonprofit organizations across the country still seek financial assistance to deal with the economic ripple effects. The most pressing question being when Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds run out, what should you do? One option might be the pandemic-modified Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, now known as the COVID-19 EIDL. But before you decide to apply, it's wise to read the fine print.