YOUR MONEY: Is a COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan right for your business?

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Congress has approved $900 billion worth of Covid-19 relief under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The Act includes $284 billion to be used for a second round of PPP loans for small businesses. Businesses will be able to apply for a second PPP loan, but will be subject to stricter eligibility requirements to prioritize funding to those who missed out on the first round of loans.