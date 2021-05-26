Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

State House rules are meant to ensure all are treated with respect

By David Farmer, Opinion contributor
Bangor Daily News
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Decorum is an important part of the guardrails that keep political disputes from careening into a ditch of pettiness and distraction in the State...

bangordailynews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Fecteau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Legislature#House Rules#Bdn Opinion#Bangordailynews Com#The State House#Senate#Democrats#The Legislative Council#The U S#The Portland Press Herald#Republicans#Libertarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Traverse City, MIwirx.com

State House Passes Budget

The Michigan House has passed a $65-billion state budget. There’s an agreement between the Republican-led House with Governor Whitmer, but not with the Senate. The House passed budget approved the release of billions in federal COVID-19 relief aid for K-12 schools. It would eliminate a funding gap among school districts. Republican Representative John Roth, of Traverse City says it amounts to the most money every spent on Michigan kids.
Boston, MAwhdh.com

Lack of rules complicating State House reopening, Baker says

Gov. Charlie Baker has spoken with legislative leaders about how to safely reopen the State House, but says the capitol building brings unique challenges that can’t easily be overcome while concerns about the COVID-19 virus still exist. The State House remains one of the last buildings in Massachusetts fully closed...
Columbus, OHLima News

DeWine: House expulsion vote should be respected

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio House’s decision to expel former representative Larry Householder was a choice to be respected, Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday while repeating his belief that Householder should have resigned. Householder, a Republican like DeWine, was removed from the House Wednesday by a bipartisan vote in the...
Congress & Courtsemporiaindependentmessenger.com

McEachin helps pass legislation to protect older American workers from age discrimination

Washington, D.C. - Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) helped pass the bipartisan, bicameral Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act. The bill aims to increase anti-discrimination protections for older workers and empower them to hold their employers accountable for unfair practices.The Supreme Court’s 2009 decision in Gross v. FBL Financial Services, Inc. weakened protections against age discrimination. Its ruling mandated that plaintiffs of age discrimination demonstrate age was the sole motivating factor for the employer’s action.“All Americans should be equally protected under the law. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court's 2009 ruling undermined protections against age discrimination,” said McEachin. “At a time when Americans are working more and longer than they ever have, we must ensure older workers are protected and provide them with a form of recourse in instances of discrimination. The Protecting Older Works Against Discrimination Act will reduce the burden of proof for age discrimination cases and align it with similar standards for other discrimination claims.”Reports of age discrimination have increased in recent years. According to a 2018 poll conducted by the American Association of Retired Persons, three in five workers over the age of 45 had seen or experienced age discrimination in the workplace. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has also seen an increase in complaints of age discrimination. In 2000, there were roughly 16,000 complaints of age discrimination, while in 2017, age discrimination complaints exceeded 20,000.
Politicspinonpost.com

Whistleblowers file lawsuit against Gov. Lujan Grisham’s CYFD

On Friday, it was reported that Debra and Cliff Gilmore, two former high-ranking officials in embattled Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Children, Youth, and Families Department would be suing the state under whistleblower protection laws after they were fired following concerns over open records. Their concerns while at the Department stemmed...
Politicsmelodyinter.com

Okowa tasks States’ legislatures on constitutional amendment -NigPilot

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has called on the States’ House of Assembly to ensure that the Constitutional Amendment Bill is passed when passed to them by the National Assembly. Okowa made the call on Friday when he received the Conference of Speakers of States’ Legislatures in Nigeria led by...
Congress & Courtsgopbriefingroom.com

Congress’s National Guard Quick Reaction Force: An Ill-Advised Military Requirement

Congress’s National Guard Quick Reaction Force: An Ill-Advised Military Requirement. A recent article in the MilitaryTimes, “Creating a D.C. National Guard quick-reaction force is a bad idea,” provides some prudent resistance to the recent push by the U.S. House of Representatives to establish and fund a National Guard quick-reaction force (QRF). However, the argument falls short about what drives sound military planning—that is, what is the requirement and, more importantly, what is the threat driving it? Without understanding these two issues, filling the requirement becomes whatever you suppose it to be, and produces unnecessary recommendations, pointless debate and, worse, wasteful taxpayer expenditures.
Indiakeralakaumudi.com

Ramesh Chennithala files objection petition in SC against govt's move to withdraw Assembly brawl case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has filed an objection petition in the Supreme Court to stop the government's move to withdraw the Assembly brawl case. The petition has been filed in the Supreme Court following a legal battle in the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court and the Kerala High Court. Chennithala said it was the biggest embarrassment in the history of the Kerala Legislative Assembly that the then Opposition MLAs had disrupted the 2015 budget presented by Finance Minister KM Mani. — A chargesheet was filed against six then MLAs, including Minister V Sivankutty and KT Jalil MLA, for destroying public property. On March 13, 2015, the Legislative Assembly witnessed that the members responsible for the legislation were becoming lawbreakers. The speaker's podium, computer, mic and furniture were smashed. Public property worth Rs 2.20 lakh was destroyed. The Supreme Court has previously ruled that members of the legislature do not receive the same legal protection they get in Assembly for voting or speech when they indulge in criminal activities.
Worldnewspotng.com

Ekiti APC inaugurates electoral committee for state congress

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Ekiti State has inaugurated an Electoral Committee to oversee forthcoming Congresses. The seven members committee is headed by Chief Samuel Abejide and has Maryam Ogunlade as a representative of the women party stalwarts. Other members are Abiodun Aluko, Bashorun Odetola, Babatunde Onipede, Akindele Femi,...
Worldnewspotng.com

BREAKING: Senator Nwaoboshi dumps PDP for APC

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. Nwaoboshi‘s defection was confirmed when President Muhammadu Buhari received him at the State House on Friday. The Senator who represents Delta North District, Delta State, was presented to Buhari at the State House by the Deputy Senate President,...
Congress & Courtsnewspotng.com

FG makes U-turn, denies sponsoring bills to regulate social media

The Federal Government on Friday denied sponsoring bills purportedly meant to gag the press and regulate social media. Recall that the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had urged the House of Representatives to include regulation of Twitter in the National Broadcasting Commission Act. The Minister made the call...
Congress & Courtsthebharatexpressnews.com

Court of Appeal approves new evidence against BBI

On Friday, June 25, the Court of Appeal accepted a civil claim to present the Hansard and JLAC (Justice and Legal Affairs Committee) report on the BBI as further evidence. Judges Musinga, Nambuye and Mohammed approved the request while allowing 2 days to appeal their decision. Thirdway Alliance Party chairman...
Worldnewbusinessethiopia.com

Human Rights Commission appoints of new Deputy Chief Commissioner

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) is pleased to announce the appointment of the Deputy Chief Commissioner, as well as appointments of Women, Children, Disability, Older Persons, Civil and Political Rights. The appointment of the Commissioners, is in line with recently amended EHRC establishment Proclamation No. 1224/2020 which followed a...