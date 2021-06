The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released last week, interim public health recommendations for people who are fully vaccinated. Those fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. For someone to be considered fully vaccinated it would be two weeks after either their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or their single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Currently, Lee County stands at 30.3% of the population being fully vaccinated.