New poster and trailer for Chris Pratt action sci-fi The Tomorrow War

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleFollowing yesterday’s character posters, Amazon has now unveiled a new trailer for the Chris Pratt-led sci-fi action film The Tomorrow War, which we have for you below along with a new one-sheet featuring Pratt and fellow recruits Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson and Edwin Hodge…. In The Tomorrow War, the world...

Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Blade' Movie: Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far About the MCU Film

We've been waiting a really, really, really long time for this movie but the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming Blade film is now finally on track. Marvel hired Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour to pen the script for the reboot film that will finally bring the iconic vampire hunter into the MCU fold. As for the director, Marvel has brought Bassam Tariq onboard to helm the project. Tariq is perhaps best known for his work on Mogul Mowgli.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

New Poster And Trailer For THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

NEON has released these new poster and trailer for Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in The World” which is a modern dramedy about the quest for love and meaning in contemporary Oslo. It chronicles four years in the life of Julie (Reinsve), a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is.
MOVIES
987thebull.com

Chris Pratt Will Star In New Mario Movie

Chris Pratt announced on his social media he was excited to voice Mario in a new animated Mario Movie based on the Nintendo video game!. Charlie Day will voice Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach who is often found in the clutches of supervillain Bowser, who will be voiced by actor Jack Black.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Tom Hanks leads an unlikely family in trailer for sci-fi drama Finch

Following last week’s poster, Apple TV+ has now released a first trailer for the sci-fi drama Finch, which is directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) and stars Tom Hanks as a man in a post-apocalyptic wasteland who forms an unlikely family with a robot and a dog. Check it out here…
TV & VIDEOS
wearemoviegeeks.com

Check Out the Trailer for the Sci-Fi/Thriller MULTIVERSE – In Theaters November 12th and On Demand and Digital November 16th

Saban Films will release the Sci-Fi/Thriller MULTIVERSE In Theaters November 12, 2021 and On Demand and Digital November 16, 2021. Colleagues Loretta, Danny, Amy and Gerry are on the verge of an amazing breakthrough in quantum physics when tragedy strikes. Racing to complete the experiment, Loretta dies in a fiery car accident. Five months later, as the trio struggle to move on with their lives and the work they’d started, Loretta returns. She’s full of energy, enthusiasm, seemingly unaware she’s been gone for months. Are the friends losing their collective minds or has something remarkable happened? Soon, each of them comes face to face with their dead ringer. Professional rivalries and personal relationships surface and the friends realize only one version of them can exist in our reality. A violent correction is necessary to maintain order.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

AppleTV debuts new trailer for sci-fi series ‘Invasion’

AppleTV has debuted a new trailer for the sci-fi drama series from Simon Kinberg ‘Invasion’. Set across multiple continents, “Invasion” follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Shamier Anderson (“Bruised,” “Awake”), Golshifteh Farahani (“Extraction,” “Paterson,” “Body of Lies”), Sam Neill (“Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Peaky Blinders”), Firas Nassar (“Fauda”) and Shioli Kutsuna (“Deadpool 2,” “The Outsider”).
TV SERIES
First Showing

Encountering Multiverses in Canadian Indie Sci-Fi 'Multiverse' Trailer

"We're trying to reach an identical universe." Saban Films has revealed the official US trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller from Canada titled Multiverse, which is a new title for this film also known as Entangled. Directed by Indian filmmaker Gaurav Seth, it does indeed mess with the multiverse theory. Four brilliant university students are forced to confront themselves in terrifying new ways when their Quantum Physics experiment leads to an entangled parallel existence that leaves them questioning who they are and what is real. Is only one of the universes real? Or are they both real? How do they gain control of everything once again? The film stars Paloma Kwiatkowski, Munro Chambers, Robert Naylor, Sandra Mae Frank, with Marlee Matlin (last seen in CODA). This originally premiered at a few small festivals back in 2019, but is only now getting an official release - which isn't a good sign. I like the concept, which reminds me of one of the stories in Alastair Reynolds' "Zima Blue" collection, I just hope this film is actually worth a watch.
MOVIES
Inverse

most revolutionary sci-fi sequel

“Tick tock.” Time is an odd thing in most dystopian movies. Dystopian stories fold in the past, present, and future to create a discombobulated but still recognizable world. These stories are simultaneously intriguing and unnerving since they take contemporary societal ills and stretch them to their extremes. The results can come across as regressive, so we may try to situate dystopian fiction in the past. Yet, because these films usually have futuristic settings, we have little choice but to view them as our potential future.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

HENRY ROLLINS Joins Cast Of Sci-Fi Animation Series 'New-Gen'

Henry Rollins has joined the cast of the sci-fi animation series "New-Gen" currently in pre-production. Rollins will play Deadalus, the villain of the series. "New-Gen" is being produced by J.D. and Chris Matonti and Julia Coppola of A.P.N.G. Enterprises and is based on the superhero comic book series distributed by Marvel Comics.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Invasion' Trailer Reveals a Blockbuster Approach for Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series

One of the best aspects of TV series reaching blockbuster level is that now we have the opportunity to tell and watch stories that would otherwise be impossible to be made. Not many years ago, a production with Apple TV+’s Invasion magnitude on TV would be unthinkable, or at least very difficult to get greenlit. First announced back in 2019, Invasion got a first teaser trailer during this year’s Apple Summer Preview in June. Now, the full trailer provides a deeper insight into how the world has reacted to the invasion, and how it affected our infrastructure to the point of almost sending humanity into a post-apocalyptic scenario.
TV SERIES
Space.com

Upcoming sci-fi movies for 2021 & 2022

The sci-fi movie genre is one that elevates viewers to new heights, literally all the way up into space sometimes, and expands our minds to the supernatural, the abnormal, and the downright fantastical. We’ve been treated to a plethora of sci-fi movies up to now but there’s always room for more and with new movies come new fantastic worlds to explore. We’ve got lots to tell you about in regards to the upcoming sci-fi movies for 2021 & 2022 with brand-new titles, long-awaited sequels, and some spin-off space goodness.
MOVIES

