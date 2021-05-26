Rayne Teen Being Sought; Runaway Juvenile

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office releases the following:. On the 11th of May 2021, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit executed a Search Warrant on a residence in the Reddell area. Deputies have been receiving complaints in reference to this residence for several months. Once Deputies entered into the residence they detained several suspects inside. Upon Deputies' completion of the search of the residence, there were multiple narcotics and weapons recovered. There was a Browning shotgun recovered inside of the residence that was stolen from Eunice several years ago. This led to the following people being arrested.