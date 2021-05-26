Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Acadia Parish, LA

Rayne Teen Being Sought; Runaway Juvenile

By Bernadette Lee
Posted by 
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is a young man that the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is hoping people will help them in finding. Police say16-year-old Tyler Vories of Rayne ran away from home either on the night of May 22 or the early morning hours of May 23. Investigators say he is a black...

kpel965.com
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Acadia Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Ville Platte, LA
Acadia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Ville Platte, LA
Crime & Safety
Rayne, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Rayne, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen#Sheriff S Office#Black Children#Brown Eyes#Police#Man#Investigators#Mosquitoes Louisiana#Early Morning#Home#Law Enforcement#Impaired Driving Tips#Underprivileged Children#Finding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Acadia Parish, LAtheadvocate.com

Police investigate homicide of Rayne teenager overnight

A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Rayne, KATC reports. The 17-yearold was found in his vehicle parked in the 100 block of North Polk Street, Rayne Chief of Police Carroll J. Stelly said. Officers and paramedics responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. The Acadia Parish Coroners...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Acadia Parish, LAkadn.com

Acadia Parish Police Jury commences child safety initiative with free signs for citizens

CROWLEY, La - The Acadia Parish Police Jury will begin distributing new Children At Play signs as part of a parish-wide campaign aimed at keeping children safe this summer. The signs are available to residents free of charge and can be picked up at the Police Jury Administrative Office located at 505 NE Court Circle in Crowley, starting Monday, May 17th. The office is open from 8AM-4:30PM Monday-Friday.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Deputy Sentenced to 5+ Years for Assaulting Inmates

Former Louisiana Deputy Sentenced to 5+ Years for Assaulting Inmates. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – A former correctional officer with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), Detention Center 1, in Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced in federal court for violating the civil rights of three inmates in his custody.
Evangeline Parish, LAevangelinetoday.com

Search Warrant Yields Narcotics And Stolen Gun

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office releases the following:. On the 11th of May 2021, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit executed a Search Warrant on a residence in the Reddell area. Deputies have been receiving complaints in reference to this residence for several months. Once Deputies entered into the residence they detained several suspects inside. Upon Deputies' completion of the search of the residence, there were multiple narcotics and weapons recovered. There was a Browning shotgun recovered inside of the residence that was stolen from Eunice several years ago. This led to the following people being arrested.
Rayne, LAkadn.com

State Fire Marshal deputies arrest Rayne man for Crowley house fire

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KADN) - A Rayne man is facing charges for allegedly setting a relative's vacant house of fire. According to a tweet from the State Fire Marhsal's Office, Craig Batiste, 20, is charged with one count of simple arson. Crowley firefighters contacted the SFM on May 8 for...
Rayne, LAPosted by
KATC News

Rayne man arrested for Crowley vacant home fire

State Fire Marshal deputies have arrested a Rayne man for allegedly setting fire to a relative's vacant home. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, 20-year-old Craig Batiste was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail Friday on one count of Simple Arson.
Ville Platte, LAvilleplattetoday.com

EPSO Arrests

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following recent bookings into the parish jail. Arrested were the following persons:. • Jerry Junior Voorhies, 35, Ville Platte, was arrested on April 30, 2021, by the Ville Platte Police Department for domestic abuse battery child endangerment law and resisting an officer. Voorhies was released on a $9,000.00 bond.
Rayne, LAPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Teenager Found Dead in Rayne Parking Lot

A 17-year-old male was shot to death overnight in Rayne. Rayne Police say in a press release that the victim was found in his truck around 1 AM Sunday morning in a parking lot on the 100 block of North Polk Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The...
Evangeline Parish, LAevangelinetoday.com

Bellard receives award

Carleen Bellard, director of Evangeline Parish Community Action Agency, received her award after being the Women with Heart winner from Evangeline Parish. The award is given to a woman from St. Landry and Evangeline Parishes who shows a vision and drive to make a lasting impact on their communities. Aside from being director, Bellard is active in St. John Baptist Church, Krewe d’Evangeline Coalition, St. Landry-Evangeline Sexual Assault Center, and Southern University AgCenter. The winners were named at a virtual ceremony held Thursday, May 6. Bellard is pictured on the right as she receives her award on Thursday, May 13, from Ginger LeCompte, St. Landry-Evangeline United Way Executive Director. (Gazette photo by Tony Marks)
Acadia Parish, LAraynetoday.com

Sheriff’s Office seeks fugitive in recent four-wheeler thefts

As deputies continue to work on recent 4 wheeler thefts, they have recovered one and secured a warrant for the suspect. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating Scotty Glen Touchet. Touchet is wanted for illegal possession of stolen things over $5,000 and theft by fraud.
Crowley, LAcrowleytoday.com

Police Jury honors Pastor Morgan for service to parish

Corwin Dale Morgan, pastor of Love of Christ Baptist Church, has long been active in service to the people of Crowley and the surrounding area. Tuesday night, the Acadia Parish Police Jury recognized those efforts with the presentation of a certificate of appreciation during their regular May meeting. “I would...