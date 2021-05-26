Mayor Elorza Announces Return of EAT, PLAY, LEARN PVD
PROVIDENCE, RI – Mayor Jorge O. Elorza today joined Superintendent of Parks Wendy Nilsson, Director of Recreation Michael Stephens, Director of the Healthy Communities Office Laurie Moise Sears, and partners to announce the return of in-person summer programming included in the EAT, PLAY, LEARN PVD 2021 campaign. All programming last year was shifted to virtual settings and summer meals were available to youth at grab & go sites only.www.providenceri.gov